Intellectually challenged artists showcase their talents at Haneda Airport

TOKYO —

Looking toward World Autism Day on April 2, Pasona Heartful Inc is holding an art exhibition at Haneda Airport from March 17 to March 31, featuring intellectually challenged artists.

The theme of the exhibit is “Nippon no Matsuri” (Festivals of Japan), and the artists are employees of Pasona Heartful, a special exemption subsidiary company which creates and supports employment for handicapped people. Under the concept of “Talent Knows No Handicap”, Pasona Heartful expanded the realm of employment to include art by introducing “Art Mura” (Art Village) in 1992, which continues to this day to use art in improving concentration and creative skills of employees on the autism spectrum.

Pasona Heartful aims to promote employment and understanding of handicapped people.