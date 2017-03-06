International School of the Sacred Heart Family Festival

Events ( 0 )

When: March 18

Place: International School of the Sacred Heart Campus

TOKYO —

The International School of the Sacred Heart will hold its annual family festival on Saturday March 18. Open to the public, this wonderful event features authentic food & drinks at food booths from over 15 different countries, live music & dance performances, second-hand sale of books, indoor carnival games, outdoor tots playground, plus much more.

Admission is free. Ticket coupons can be purchased to redeem for food, drinks & games. Raffle tickets will also be on sale for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Proceeds support educational programs at the school, plus charities in Japan and overseas that support underprivileged children.

Don’t miss out - the festival is on, rain or shine!
Saturday March 18, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

International School of the Sacred Heart Campus, 4-3-1 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku. 5 minutes from Exit 3 Hiroo Station/Hibiya Line
http://www.issh.ac.jp/

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
There's No more Living Samurai, but Samurai Spirit continues to Live in Japanese People

There's No more Living Samurai, but Samurai Spirit continues to Live in Japanese People

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Will You Be My Friend (For A Beer)?

Will You Be My Friend (For A Beer)?

The Dubliners Irish PubBars

Undergraduate: Information session (March 12)

Undergraduate: Information session (March 12)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Events

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search