International School of the Sacred Heart Family Festival

TOKYO —

The International School of the Sacred Heart will hold its annual family festival on Saturday March 18. Open to the public, this wonderful event features authentic food & drinks at food booths from over 15 different countries, live music & dance performances, second-hand sale of books, indoor carnival games, outdoor tots playground, plus much more.

Admission is free. Ticket coupons can be purchased to redeem for food, drinks & games. Raffle tickets will also be on sale for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Proceeds support educational programs at the school, plus charities in Japan and overseas that support underprivileged children.

Don’t miss out - the festival is on, rain or shine!

Saturday March 18, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

International School of the Sacred Heart Campus, 4-3-1 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku. 5 minutes from Exit 3 Hiroo Station/Hibiya Line

http://www.issh.ac.jp/