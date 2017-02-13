Nitro Circus 10th Anniversary Tour

TOKYO —

The wildest, most daring and adrenalin-packed live show Nitro Circus Live returns to Tokyo and Osaka in February with new amazing performances.

The extreme sports event Nitro Circus is a live stunt show with freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, skateboard tricks and many other heart-stopping contraptions on a unique set. What originally started as a reality series on MTV turned into a world tour in 2010, then has performed in more than 160 cities of 26 countries reaching over 3 million audiences.

Get your tickets now and experience all of the high-adrenaline excitement and high action right in front of your eyes.

Tickets (Reserved Seating)

Tokyo performances

Feb 19: Gates Open 3 p.m. | Show Time 5 p.m.

Feb 20: Gates Open 5 p.m. | Show Time 7 p.m.

Feb 19: Excite seat 25,000 yen/ SS 15,000 yen/ S 12,000 yen/ A 9,000 yen/ B 7,000 yen (Children 4,000 yen)

Feb 20: Excite seat 25,000 yen/ SS 14,000 yen/ S 11,000 yen/ A 8,000 yen/ B 6,000 yen (Children 3,000 yen)

Osaka performances

Feb 25: Gates Open 2 p.m. | Show Time 4 p.m.

Feb 26: Gates Open 12 p.m.| Show Time 2 p.m.

Excite seat 25,000 yen/ SS 15,000 yen/ S 12,000 yen/ A 9,000 yen/ B 7,000 yen (Children 4,000 yen)

To buy tickets online, click here.