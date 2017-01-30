Ryukoku University’s Broadway Musical Circle presents 'Grease'

KYOTO —

Kyoto Ryukoku University’s Broadway Musical Circle proudly presents its sixth production, “Grease.” Come join bad boy Danny, good girl Sandy and the rest of the class of ’59 as they lead you on an early rock and roll journey of peer pressure, personal discovery and love, with pajama parties, hot rods, sock hops, proms and drive-ins. The show features classic songs such as “Summer Nights,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “You’re the One that I Want” and “We Go Together,” with dance numbers that will blow your socks off.

Thursday Feb 9

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Show starts at 5:30 p.m.

Friday Feb 10

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Show starts at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday Feb 11

Doors open at 11 a.m. Show starts at 12 noon.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Show starts at 5 p.m.

Ryukoku University Kyoto Avanti Hall 9F (East Elevator)

https://www.ryukoku.ac.jp/ryudaihall/access/

Tickets

Students: Advance ¥400 / Same Day ¥500

Adults: Advance ¥800 / Same Day ¥1000

https://t.livepocket.jp/e/ryukokubwmusical

“Grease” is one of the most produced musicals in the world and by some accounts has the best selling movie soundtrack of all time. The show runs approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.

While generally family friendly, “Grease” includes some mature themes and mildly mature language. Parents should determine if it is appropriate for their children. In consideration of other audience members, the show is limited to ages 5 and up. All patrons must have a ticket.

“Grease” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), 1180 Avenue of the Americas, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com