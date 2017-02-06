Savvy Tokyo After 7: An exclusive networking party

TOKYO —

Savvy Tokyo, is pleased to present the return of After 7 — one of Tokyo’s premier networking events. On Feb 16, come and meet the creative team behind Savvy and an exclusive mix of readers, writers, local professionals and brand representatives at XEX Nihonbashi. Talk shop, share ideas, expand your network and enter to win some fabulous prizes!

The event — sponsored by Tottori Prefecture and co-sponsored by Azabu Gardens and the Grand Hyatt Tokyo — brings together a wide variety of Savvy Tokyo contributors, Japan-based company managers, C-level executives and working professionals who make up the international community in Japan.

The evening’s festivities will include live music, a buffet of gourmet and signature foods by XEX Nihonbashi’s renowned chefs, cosmopolitan cocktails and a lucky draw with fantastic prizes.

Bring a friend or two and enjoy the evening — we look forward to seeing you there!

When: Feb 16, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: XEX Nihonbashi, Yuito/Nihonbashi-Muromachi-Nomura Bld. 4F, 2-4-3 Nihonbashi-Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Venue map

How much: ¥5,000 per person (includes all-you-can-eat buffet and two drinks). You can buy tickets at the door or in advance online by clicking here. Click on “Join this event now,” create an account and purchase your ticket via a credit card. Tax receipts available, please contact us at admin@gplusmedia.com