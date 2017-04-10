‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ Charity Run & Walk

TOKYO —

This year’s TELL Runathon has been reinvented as the “Sound Mind, Sound Body Run & Walk,” a celebration of mental and physical good health organized in partnership with Second Harvest Japan.

The Sound Mind, Sound Body Run & Walk will take place at the Tama River (Tamagawa) running course on Saturday, May 27, and all proceeds from the event will support TELL and Second Harvest Japan, accredited not-for-profit organizations.

TELL provides mental health support and counseling services to Japan’s international community, including a Lifeline crisis hotline and face-to-face counseling services. Second Harvest Japan is working to create a food safety net to serve 100,000 people by 2020.

The Sound Mind, Sound Body Run & Walk comprises a 10-kilometer run, 5-kilometer run, 5-kilometer walk, and 5-kilometer run for children, with prizes awarded to the fastest runners in the 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer runs. In addition, the first 600 participants to check in on race morning will receive a “Sound Mind, Sound Body Run & Walk” fitness towel. Additional prizes awarded to the top three girls and boys.

Participants can register at http://tellrunathon.com/ or on-site from 8:30 a.m. for ¥3,500 (adults), ¥2,500 (6-12 years old). Registration will take place at the Furuichiba Track and Field Stadium, accessible via Kashimada Station (Nambu line); Shin-Kawasaki Station (Yokosuka line); Yaguchinowatashi Station (Tokyu Tamagawa line). The event finishes at midday, and proceeds rain or shine.

Race times: 5k 10 a.m. • 10k 10:30 a.m. • walk 10:35 a.m.

For further information, please contact Ben Beesley at benbeesley@telljp.com or 03-4550-1191.