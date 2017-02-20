The Israel Goldman Collection This is Kyosai! Celebrated Japanese artist

Events ( 0 )

When: Feb 23 - April 16

Place: Bunkamura Museum

TOKYO —

This exhibition showcases a vast selected works of the famed Japanese ukiyo-e artist and painter Kawanabe Kyosai (1831-1889) from the Israel Goldman collection. Kyosai lived through the Edo period and into the Meiji period where he witnessed Japan’s transformation from feudal country into a modern state. At an early age, Kyosai studied under Utagawa Kuniyoshi and later under Kano masters. He completed his training by the mere age of 19, then went on to learn various techniques and styles of drawing and painting. Not restrained to any particular schools, Kyosai’s artworks are diverse and eclectic, ranging from Buddhist paintings to caricature, and they often express his sense of humor with his incredible drawing ability.

■ Period
Thursday, February 23 – Sunday, April 16, 2017

■ Venue
Bunkamura Museum

■ Hours
10 a.m. 7 p.m. (last admission 6:30 p.m.)
*Open until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday (last admission 8:30 p.m.)

■ Ticket Prices
General: 1,400 yen (advance tickets 1,200 yen)
College & high school students: 1,000 yen (advance tickets 800 yen)
Junior high school & elementary school students: 700 yen (advance tickets 500 yen)

External Link: http://www.fujitv.co.jp/en/e_16_12.html

