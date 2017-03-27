Tokyo International School/ Cherry Blossom Fair 2017

TOKYO —

Tokyo International School is holding its annual Cherry Blossom Fair on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please come and enjoy a variety of international food, lots of fun games and prizes, arts and crafts organized by the TIS community. We also have great music and live entertainment (Awa Odori, taiko drumming, flamenco, ballet, taekwondo, etc), a silent auction, fantastic raffle prizes, lots of fun games and a bargain bazaar and used book sales.

In addition, please note that the proceeds from this year’s fair will be used for selected charities as well as enriching the learning environment of our children at new TIS campus.

Date: April 22 (Saturday), 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Place:Tokyo International School, 2-13-6, Minami Azabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Fee: Free Admission (cost only for food and attractions)

Please help us to promote this fun event for children and families in your community.