TOKYO —

The Westin Tokyo, a part of Westin Hotels & Resorts, will hold a seasonal event titled “Westin Japan Days – Kokoro of Japan” to introduce Japanese arts and culture. It is a series of events held with different topics depending on the month or four seasons. “Kokoro” means “heart” in Japanese.

Japanese dance (Mai) will be performed in the lobby twice a day. In addition, guests can experience dressing up in a kimono and being photographed while walking around the hotel.

In May, bamboo crafts will be highlighted and in June, it will be the tea ceremony.

Japanese dance (Mai) 11:00-11:20 14:00-14:20 lobby

Being dressed in kimono 11:30- 14:30-

Price for kimono dress: 10,000～ yen/person (excluding consumption tax)

*Price is subject to change depending on the grade of kimono.

For reservations, visit https://www.westin-tokyo.co.jp/jp/forms/japandays_kimono