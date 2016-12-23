5 festive facts about Japanese Christmas cakes

TOKYO —

Christmas Eve in Japan is celebrated more like Valentine’s Day is in America and Europe. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, and on the day itself, young couples bask in all things lovey-dovey like taking arm-in-arm city strolls to see the illuminations, wandering around the Christmas markets, sharing a romantic meal at an expensive restaurant and eating obligatory “Christmas” cake.

However, Japanese Christmas cake is not rich, fruit-laden or even spiced with ginger. Instead, it is a light sponge cake, covered in whipped cream and decorated with fresh strawberries. And it’s delicious.

Though seemingly plain, there’s much to be said about the infamous Japanese Christmas cake. Here’s five festive facts (and some great alliteration) to enjoy while you’re scoffing your face with cake! Go on, it’s Christmas.

Click here to read more.

Savvy Tokyo