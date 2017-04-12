A dash of bugs with that? Insect-topped noodles sell out in Tokyo

Food ( 0 )

A waiter serves "insect tsukemen" ramen noodles to a customer at Ramen Nagi restaurant in Tokyo. Reuters photo

TOKYO —

Curious Japanese foodies queued up outside a Tokyo restaurant for a taste of a rare dish - ramen garnished with deep-fried worms and crickets.

Within about four hours, the Ramen Nagi restaurant had sold out of the 100 bowls of “insect tsukemen” noodles it had prepared for Sunday’s single-day event.

The noodles were topped with about a dozen small crickets and mealworms, which customers then dipped into soups flavoured with crickets, grasshoppers, or silkworm powder.

“It’s deep-fried, so it’s really crispy, and it doesn’t have a bad taste,” said 22-year-old student Anri Nakatani. “It’s almost like a deep-fried shrimp.”

The event was organised by the restaurant owner, and Yuta Shinohara, a 22-year-old who has set up insect-eating events in Tokyo, including a Valentine’s Day celebration that served chocolates, cakes and cocktails featuring insects.

Shinohara, who started eating bugs as a child, wants to promote the alternative food culture in Japan and around the world, through ramen, a popular Japanese food.

“Through ramen, I’d like to spread how fun and delicious it is to eat insects,” he said.

The full course, costing 3,000 yen, consisted of insect ramen, a bowl of rice with crickets, spring rolls with fried worms, and ice cream flavoured with insect powder. The ramen alone cost 1,500 yen.

Insects are eaten in many countries, such as China, Ghana, Mexico and Thailand. Australia’s indigenous groups have eaten insects for protein for generations. Bugs are even part of traditional Japanese cuisine in rural areas, but few city dwellers have had the opportunity to try them.

California tourist Steve Lee enjoyed the dish, but said it would take time to catch on in the United States.

“Ramen is just taking off now in a big wave in California so…maybe ten years, five years later?”

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.

A waiter serves An 'Insect tsukemen' ramen noodle topped with fried worms and crickets is placed on a customer's table at 'Ramen Nagi' restaurant in Tokyo, Japan April 9, 2017. Picture taken on April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
The Spring course with Cherry Blossom

The Spring course with Cherry Blossom

TableauxDining

Spring dinner

Spring dinner

TableauxDining

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

TableauxDining

Special Offers

Sting & Lady Gaga together @ Roti!

Sting & Lady Gaga together @ Roti!

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Food

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search