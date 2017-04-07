Afternoon tea inspired by Russian tsarina Catherine the Great at Grand Hyatt Tokyo

TOKYO —

The collaboration menus at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s French Kitchen and the Mori Arts Center Gallery exhibition have become a source of great anticipation. This time the gallery is running “Old Masters from the State Hermitage Museum” until June 18, and to mark the occasion, the French Kitchen is serving a high-end Russian afternoon tea for 3,500 yen, which you won’t want to miss.

The French Kitchen offers a luxurious afternoon tea experience that makes you feel like you are dining with the famous Russian tsarina, Catherine the Great. Famous for gathering artworks at the Hermitage Museum, she is also known as the person who shaped afternoon tea culture in Russia. It is said that during her reign, hiring a French chef to work among Russian aristocrats was a status symbol and henceforth influenced Russian cuisine, giving more significance to the current promotion at the French Kitchen.

NINA’s (one of the world’s most prestigious French tea brands established in 1672, and the first company that extracted lavender essential oil in France) exclusively created an original Ekaterina II tea, a Ceylon-based blend of sunflower, cornflower, bergamot and orange peel. The energising yet relaxing scent, and a fruity flavor with no aftertaste are quite therapeutic.

The assortment of food is more than you would expect: Russia’s famous Piroshki, smoked salmon blinis, Vatrushki with cottage cheese and jam, chicken and mushroom tartlet, pork rillettes on rye bread, buttermilk pancake, pastry, and crepe with apricot compote. All of which are bite-size, but that’s the way women, in particular, like it. Among the menu items, the tsarina was said to have favored the Apple pastila, a traditional Russian pastry with caramelised apple. It’s very sweet and is a good match with the tea.

In addition to the aforementioned finger foods, there’s more; two scones with cream and blueberry jam on the side and a slice of cake. Have you heard of a Russian sweet called “Bird’s milk cake?” Obviously birds don’t milk so it’s non-existent. It was given its name in the sense that the cake is too delicious to exist in this world. And it sure does live up to its name, with layers of sponge, custard cream, and heavenly marshmallow coated with chocolate, which melts in your mouth as if you were in some fantasy world.

If you are going, I would recommend skipping lunch because the afternoon tea is more than enough to satisfy your appetite. And I personally wanted to give a standing ovation to the crepe, as did my colleague whose eyes popped out after throwing it in his mouth, which delightfully interrupted our conversation.

Royal Heritage Afternoon Tea (15,000 yen) is also on the spring menu which adds glasses of Louis Roederer Champagne and caviar. You can also try the tsarina’s favorites for dinner. The Hermitage Special Dinner includes pan-fried Japanese sea bream and beef tenderloin.

A ticket to the Hermitage exhibition is included in the price of the afternoon tea. It’s usually ¥1,800 for one ticket, so it’s a great deal.

So sample the atmosphere at one of the most prestigious hotels in Tokyo, and step back into the bygone world of Russian aristocratic life. The Hermitage afternoon tea and dinner are served until June 30.

Grand Hyatt Tokyo

6-10-3 Roppongi

Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032 Japan

Telephone: 81-3-4333-1234

For more information, please visit tokyo.grand.hyatt.com.

Japan Today