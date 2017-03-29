Cafe de Nature: A little taste of France in Aoyama

TABLE TALK

TOKYO —

Inspired by traditional bistros of Paris, the new Cafe de Nature — an elegant, contemporary two-story café and bistro in the Aoyama-Itchome area — brings French cuisine and much-needed European coffee treats (or wine and beverages) to the neighborhood.

Enjoy the relaxing atmosphere with a cup of freshly brewed coffee and modern French dishes made from premium ingredients. The bakery on the first floor is great for those who wish to bring some pastries and other baked goods home.

Indulge in a variety of rich flavors including exquisite roast beef, carefully selected French pâté, and terrine created with the freshest vegetables in season. Handcrafted European sandwiches can also be found in the bakery.

Get ready to feel transported to Europe. Bon appetit!

Cafe de Nature is a two-minute walk from Gaienmae Station on the Ginza subway line.

Cafe de Nature

2-12-12 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Open: Cafe: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. & 5:30-11 p.m.; Bakery: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Tel: 03-6434-5983

Web: http://www.cafe-de-nature.jp/

Map

Japan Today