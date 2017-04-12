Calling all young talented chefs under 30

TOKYO —

On Monday, four top chefs of Japan gathered at the Italian Embassy in Tokyo for a press conference for the upcoming S. Pellegrino Young Chef 2018 competition, the most high profile global talent search for the best young chef in the world. Luca Fantin of Bulgari Il Ristorante, Yoshiaki Takazawa of Aronia de Takazawa, Thomas Angerer of Park Hyatt Tokyo, and Zaiyu Hasegawa of Den comprise the jury that will decide on the finalist to represent Japan at the international competition taking place in Milan in June 2018.

The competition, now on its third edition, is affiliated with the The World’s 50 BEST Restaurants - sometimes unofficially referred to as the “Academy Awards for Restaurants” - which now rivals the Michelin as the most coveted list for fine dining establishments around the world to have a spot on.

Until April 30, the Young Chef competition is accepting applications at each of its 21 regions (listed at bottom of article). The competition is open to all chefs under 30 years of age working in any type of cuisine (i.e. a chef for the Japan region doesn’t necessarily have to be working with Japanese food), with the initial application requiring the submission of an original recipe along with basic information such as the chef’s profile.

The applications will be judged by experts at ALMA (International School of Italian Cuisine) in Rome, to select 10 finalists for each region by the end of May. Between June and December this year, semifinals will be held in each region to decide on the regional finalist, who will go on to be mentored by a top chef to compete in the final cook-off in Milan next year. The mentor for Japan in the previous competition (in 2016) was Yoshihiro Narisawa of Les Créations de Narisawa, and for the current competition, the baton has been passed to Luca Fantin.

The press conference held on Monday was attended by Italy’s Ambassador-Designate to Japan, Giorgio Starace, who described the competition as bringing together the best areas for Japan and Italy. He stated, ”Food is wonderful foreign diplomacy. It is the exchange of culture and tradition, technology, and ideas about sustainability. It really brings people together.”

Harumi Osawa, an expert on international exchange of food culture who moderated the talk session, said in her opening remarks that the main purpose for the press conference was to push more young chefs of Japan to apply to this competition. On the same note, a concern that all four chefs expressed was the need for more support for young chefs in Japan from their superiors in the kitchen and possibly restaurant clients to get a chance to be involved in a competition such as this.

Chef Fantin noted that while it was easy to find many great chefs around 25, 26 years old working in kitchens in Italy, the equivalent chefs in Japan seemed to be more like 30 to 40 years old - a condition which perhaps refers to the famously strict and prolonged system of apprenticeship in the Japanese tradition. Chef Hasegawa, the youngest among the four chefs, agreed, saying that he himself still felt like a “young chef” in Japan, and said that open communication between the head chef and his staff was very important. Chef Takazawa commented that in Japan, it is hard for young chefs to make the time and effort to be involved in something like this competition, and that head chefs needed to back up young talent to help them grab a chance to fulfill their dreams. Chef Angerer encouraged young chefs to “have a plan” and to be able to tell a story about their creations; to put heart and soul in it, and to make it personal.

As mentioned above, applications for the first stage of the competition are now being accepted until April 30. If you know an amazing young chef working in Japan, or have a favorite restaurant where there’s surely some young talent in the kitchen, do let them know of this opportunity. It just might help launch the career of the next global culinary star.

The 21 Geographic Regions

Italy

France

Germany-Austria

Switzerland

Spain-Portugal

UK-Ireland

Russia/Baltics/CIS (ex Soviet union)

Scandinavia

East Europe

BeNeLux

Mediterranean Countries

USA

Canada

Africa-Middle East

Central America–Caribbean

South America

Pacific (Australia/NZ/Pacific Islands)

China

Japan

North-East Asia

South-East Asia

S. Pellegrino Young Chef 2018

Click here for information in English and here for information in Japanese.

For all inquiries, email: contact@sanpellegrinoyoungchef.com

