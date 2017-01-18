Chicken and vegetable stir-fry is simple, flavorful

TABLE TALK

NEW YORK —

After the holidays, our appetites can go in a couple of different directions. On the one hand, after a steady diet of stuffed birds and figgy puddings, we seek something lighter, something that feels clean and simple. On the other hand, it’s cold out there, and we want food that’s satisfying to curl up with.

What to do, what to do? A stir-fry is just the thing. It is fast, simple and immensely flavorful without being heavy.

CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE STIR-FRY WITH GINGER AND OYSTER SAUCE

Serves 4

Start to finish: 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

450 grams boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3/4-inch dice

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

2 teaspoons minced garlic

200 grams sugar snap peas, trimmed and de-stringed

1 cup diced red bell pepper

220 grams baby spinach

1/2 cup chicken broth

Hot cooked rice or quinoa to serve

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl, toss the chicken with about half of the salt, the pepper and the cornstarch until the chicken is well coated. Set aside.

In a small bowl, mix together the oyster sauce, sesame oil and sugar.

Heat a large skillet or wok, preferably nonstick, over medium high heat. Heat 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil in the pan, then add the ginger and garlic and give a brief stir. Add the chicken and stir fry until it turns white, about 2 minutes. Transfer the partially cooked chicken to a plate with a slotted spoon.

Return the pan to medium high heat. Add the remaining tablespoon oil, then add the sugar snap peas and peppers and saut for 1 minute. Then add the spinach by the handful and stir-fry until it wilts, adding more as the volume goes down, until all of the spinach is added and somewhat wilted. Add the chicken broth and bring to a simmer. Add the oyster sauce mixture, and return the partially cooked chicken to the pan. Simmer, stirring occasionally for another 2 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through. Serve over the hot rice or quinoa.

Nutritional information: Nutrition information per serving: 242 calories; 94 calories from fat; 11 g fat (1 g saturated; X g trans fats); 62 mg cholesterol; 578 mg sodium; 12 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 23 g protein.

Katie Workman has written two cookbooks focused on easy, family-friendly cooking, “Dinner Solved!” and “The Mom 100 Cookbook.”

