Chocolates and cocktails ring in spring at Ritz-Carlton Tokyo

Alcohol and chocolate. Two things that can instantly make things better no matter what kind of week you’re having. Now at the Ritz-Carlton Tokyo, you can consume both at the same time at their stunning bar on the 45th floor. To celebrate the seasonal release of their new chocolates, The Chocolate Serie-01, the hotel is offering a brilliantly decadent menu item at The Bar where you can sample some of the finest chocolate in Tokyo, expertly paired with an alcoholic beverage as recommended by the barman.

Available until April 16, The Chocolate Serie-01 features five brand new chocolate flavors: Fig, Tonka, Cafe, Earl Grey and Cassis as well as fan-favorites Yuzu and The Ritz-Carlton Blend Tea. Created by the hotel’s famed chocolatier, Takashi Iida, each chocolate is infused with an innovative blend of carefully-selected ingredients. The “Calvados” combines Apple liqueur, bitter chocolate and a Jivara Lactee coating while my top pick, the “Tonka”, uses Tonka beans native to central and South America blended with a bitter chocolate ganache. The “Fig” won the day for most “mmmmmms” echoed around the table thanks to its creative fusion of red wine with star anise and vanilla bean, semi-dried fig and milk chocolate.

According to executive chef Thierry Marais, the chocolates are sold according to the season, with this particular release designed to evoke the flavors and feelings of spring: light, fruity and playful.

The only bad part? Once you’ve sampled one of the 15 chocolates from the collection, you will never be able to look at chocolate in the same way again - there goes my Pocky habit…

Another seasonal special at the Ritz is their annual spring cocktail collection. Back by popular demand, five sakura-themed cocktails take the spotlight in their signature menu for a limited time only. The Lobby Lounge & Bar Manager Maxime Bernard has worked together with his team of skilled bartenders to create a gorgeous array of creative cocktails infused with the flavor of spring. The showstopper comes in the form of the Eternal Sakura, a rich and fruity work of art that looks good enough to eat. A mixture of zubrowka, sakura liqueur, raspberry liqueur, lime juice and apple juice is topped with a frothy amazake espuma. From a certain (slightly tipsy) angle, it looks kind of like a strawberry daifuku - Japan’s favorite spring sweet.

Another liquid masterpiece, Floating Leaves is Japan distilled into a tall and cool glass; bringing together sake, hojicha infused pisco, sakura syrup and sakura essence and finished with a shiso leaf. Sakura Blossom Fizz is a champagne-based east-west fusion affair, while the Sakura Daiquiri offers a Japanese twist on a classic. Once Every Spring is the most romantic of them all; a martini-type mix of calvados, sakura wine, lime juice and Rooibos syrup with sakura leaves floating through. However your week is going, it’s worth making time to celebrate spring, so why not do it in style?

