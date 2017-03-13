Grand Hyatt Tokyo spring menu features Easter brunch buffet, smoked BBQ on terrace and nose-to-tail dining

HOTEL NEWS

TOKYO —

As a lifestyle destination hotel consistently offering innovative products and services, Grand Hyatt Tokyo introduce its spring menus that feature only the freshest bounty from land and sea that the warmer months have to offer. Our ten restaurants and bars embrace the spring season with exceptional offerings including a decadent Easter brunch buffet, a picnic-inspired menu on the terrace, a guest chef supporting nose-to-tail dining and a collaboration menu with the renowned One Harbour Road restaurant.

Easter and April Fools’ Day

From egg-centric Easter brunches to gourmet Easter treats, the restaurants will be the perfect place to bring family and friends to celebrate the holiday. The French Kitchen will host a two-day Easter brunch buffet on 15 and 16 April featuring dishes such as rotisserie leg of lamb, chilled ratatouille with poached eggs, pâté en croute with hard-boiled eggs, hot cross buns and a selection of delectable desserts. The award-winning pastry chefs at Fiorentina Pastry Boutique will create a selection of Easter chocolates and a unique egg-shaped Easter cake made with white chocolate mousse and vanilla brûlée. For April Fools’ Day, the pastry boutique will offer fish-shaped poisson d’avril cookies and flaky cream-filled pastries associated with April Fools’ Day traditions in France.

Monthly burgers and summer terrace dining

This spring, The Oak Door‘s monthly burgers will include a Gruyere cheese-stuffed Juicy Lucy burger during April, a giant 1,000-gram burger during May, and a fiery Mexican burger during June. Pair these unique burgers with a refreshing glass of craft beer for lunch as the weather gets warmer. From June until September, The Oak Door will once again open its floor-to-ceiling windows and offer a summer beer garden menu on the terrace in collaboration with pit master Craig White from White Smoke, a pioneer of introducing traditional smoked barbecue to Japan. The menu will be served family-style and will feature a colorful summer salad, unlimited barbecue-flavored French fries and a selection of oak-wood, slow-smoked American meats presented in a white smoke-filled dome. Guests can also opt for a free-flow plan which includes beer, wine, sparkling wine, frozen margaritas and a selection of other refreshing cocktails. In addition, a VIP plan will be available for guests who would like the ultimate luxury experience which includes free-flowing premium Champagne and a gourmet seafood platter showcasing the freshest catches of the day.

The French Kitchen will feature an elegantly arranged spring menu dubbed the ― Gardenic Terrace Barbecue, inspired by the idea of a garden picnic. The coursed menu includes an amuse bouche, assorted appetizers and charcuterie, an unlimited amount of garlic bread and a main of grilled meats and seasonal vegetables. In addition, the course will be accompanied by two glasses of wine, including a Grand Hyatt Tokyo original brand rosé wine imported from France. Two free-flow plans will also be offered as well as homemade ice cream cones for an additional charge. To add a spring and summery twist to the dining experience, an artificial grass table runner will be used to evoke the feeling of eating outside in a garden or on the grass like a picnic. If the skies are looking gray, guests can still experience the menu inside in the main dining room.

Nose-to-tail dining

The Oak Door will collaborate with Chef Justin Wangler of Jackson Family Vineyards to present dishes that will pay tribute to nose-to-tail dining through the use of various cuts of pork. Chef Wangler will be at The Oak Door on 17 and 18 March preparing select menu items that will be offered through the end of the month. The coursed dinner will pair California pinot noir with some of the highest quality Japanese pork, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience. Chef Wangler and the Jackson family have always been keen on sustainability and respecting the nature of ingredients, having taken several measures at their vineyards to conserve water and energy. Their multi-generational approach to winegrowing allows them to craft wine according to these values. This special menu will be available for lunch, dinner and at the bar, featuring dishes such as seared pork loin with Anson Mills corn grits, sweet tea-brined pork belly sliders and street-style roasted pork tacos with mango-radish slaw.

Spring white asparagus

White asparagus will be the star at three restaurants, each one showcasing a menu dedicated to this spring ingredient. Chef de Cuisine Kazuya Komura will create exciting and authentic dishes using Italian white asparagus including a mouthwatering Tosa Aka beef tagliata with white asparagus and shaved black truffles. As the green of spring arrives, Fiorentina‘s outdoor terrace seating will offer guests a view of the cherry blossoms along Sakurazaka Street. Keyakizaka will feature a lunch and dinner course that incorporates French white

asparagus into every dish, including a white asparagus ice cream for dessert, while The French Kitchen will also be highlighting French-imported white asparagus with five new menu items during dinner. The season is fleeting, so be sure to enjoy these dishes while it lasts.

Cherry desserts

Savor the cherry season in Japan with four new sweet-tart desserts carefully crafted with seasonal cherries by the award-winning pastry chefs at Fiorentina Pastry Boutique. Stop by to eat in the airy light-filled restaurant or take some to go.

Hermitage afternoon tea and dinner

The French Kitchen will offer an afternoon tea and dinner menu inspired by the Russian empress Catherine the Great. Guests can enjoy sweet and savory items that are said to have been loved by the tsarina, including pierogis and ptichye moloko or ― bird’s milk - cake, along with caviar blinis and glasses of Louis Roederer Cristal Brut. Indulge in this luxurious afternoon tea and dinner and be one of the first people in the world to try NINA’S Ekaterina II, an original blend of Earl Grey and Ceylon teas, as well as dried sunflowers, cornflowers, bergamot and orange peel. Furthermore, from 18 March to 1 April, the first ten diners who order the Hermitage afternoon tea set will be presented with complimentary tickets to the Hermitage Exhibition at the Mori Arts Center Gallery.

Mie Fair and Shunbou sake

Back by popular demand, the Japanese restaurant Shunbou will be celebrating ingredients from Mie Prefecture once again with a Mie Fair in April. The menu will feature delicately prepared sumptuous ingredients from Ise Bay — including Ise lobster, abalone and clams — and from the mountains, home of premium quality marbled Matsuzaka beef. Shunbou will also release a limited amount of premium Shunbou sake that has been carefully crafted using original Shunbou rice. In addition, the restaurant will be decorated with cherry blossoms on 17 March to give guests a feeling of a hanami gathering while they enjoy special bento boxes that will be served for one day only in the main dining room.

One Harbour Road x Chinaroom collaboration menu

In April, Chinaroom will welcome chefs from the iconic One Harbour Road restaurant at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong to the kitchens of Grand Hyatt Tokyo for a collaboration menu that will allow guests to try a taste of authentic Cantonese fare. One Harbour Road has earned a vast following among locals and visitors alike and according to their chef de cuisine, the restaurant‘s dishes offer home-style Cantonese cuisine at its best, ― No foreign influences, no nouvelle nuances; just traditional dishes lovingly prepared and graciously presented. Enjoy dishes such as steamed minced pork and kale dumplings, fried rice with abalone, double-boiled Hawaiian papaya soup and braised lobster with Chinese yam. We highly recommend making reservations in advance for this limited-time collaboration menu.

Springtime cocktails and monster milkshakes

Maduro and The Oak Door Bar will be concocting springtime cocktails to welcome the warm weather. At jazz lounge Maduro, guests can enjoy refreshing fruit cocktails crafted by skilled mixologists using premium fruits gathered from various regions of Japan such as “hyuganatsu” (Japanese citrus), mango, cherries and loquat. There is no need to fly all the way to New York to try a taste of a monster milkshake when The Oak Door Bar will begin serving a line-up this spring. The mixologists will prepare alcoholic and non-alcoholic monster milkshakes with flavors including strawberry banana, matcha green tea and acai bowl milkshakes.

To encourage companies to let their workers finish early (3 p.m.) on the last Friday of every month, the government has launched the Premium Friday Campaign on 24 February. The Oak Door Bar will take part in this campaign with a new “Three to Eight” Premium Friday menu offered on the last Friday of every month. Enjoy top-quality Champagne, craft beer and light bites at a reduced price in a stylish, international ambience.

For more information, please visit tokyo.grand.hyatt.com.