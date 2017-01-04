Grand Hyatt Tokyo winter menus feature decadent dessert pizzas, warm bread bowls

HOTEL NEWS

From this month, Grand Hyatt Tokyo introduces its new winter menus, which will be available until March. Escape the cold this winter at one of the hotel’s 10 restaurants and bars offering innovative dishes that guests can warm up with including homemade bread bowls, warm dessert pizzas and cheese fondues.

From sweet to superbly savory, burgers will be taken to a new level at The Oak Door where there will be creative monthly burgers including a patty melt burger in January, an adorable Mr & Mrs chocolate burger in February and a juicy lamb burger in March. Through the cold winter months, Chef Adam Noffsinger will also prepare three different types of soup served in homemade sour bread bowls for a warm and hearty option. They will include American classics such as New England clam chowder, Texas beef chili and a creamy broccoli cheddar soup. For those who prefer a healthier alternative, a Cobb salad wrap will be offered using ingredients including chicken, avocado, blue cheese, eggs, bacon, lettuce and tomato, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Treat that special someone to a romantic dinner at The Oak Door this Valentine’s Day as the chefs prepare a decadent four-course dinner incorporating chocolate (cacao) into all its dishes. Alongside this, enjoy some Valentine’s cocktails from The Oak Door Bar including Ma Cherie, a cocktail that mixes rose water with gin, and Cacao Soy Milk Punch, a perfect dessert drink.

The Oak Door Bar will feature a lineup of hot winter tea cocktails created with a variety of uniquely blended teas, Canadian whisky, almond liqueur and house-made syrup. The mixologists will also craft cocktails using sakura or cherry blossoms and Japanese alcohol for the month of March. Interesting drinks will include Sakura Fashioned and Sakura-tini.

Fiorentina, a modern café offering authentic Italian cuisine, will offer a black truffle-filled menu with dishes such as roasted Japanese beef filet with sautéed foie gras and black truffle sauce, black truffle with fresh tagliolini and mozzarella cheese fritters with shaved black truffles. During February, two types of warm, sweet dessert pizzas will be added to the menu including a fig and mascarpone pizza with pistachio paste and salted caramel sauce, and a decadent chocolate and berry-filled calzone.

At Fiorentina Pastry Boutique, a line-up of delightful chocolates and sweets will be available to charm loved ones on Valentine’s Day. New creations will include a box of orangette, a candied orange peel coated in dark chocolate, crunchy chocolate-covered Italian hazelnuts and long baton chocolates which allows guests to include a personalized message. For White Day, a day observed in Japan when men are expected to return the favor (only women give gifts on Valentine’s Day) by giving gifts, the pastry boutique will offer a selection of sweets made with white chocolate.

When beautiful cherry blossoms start to bloom in March, the pastry boutique will start providing seasonal desserts such as sakura (cherry blossom) financiers, sakura meringues and sweet sakura pound cake. Additionally, sweet seasonal strawberries will be used for popular treats such as strawberry tart with pistachio ganache and pistachio cream, flaky strawberry mille-feuille and cream-filled strawberry dipped in chocolate.

From January to March, The French Kitchen will be a cheese lovers’ heaven offering menus using Raclette cheese during the popular weekend brunch buffets and a cheese fondue during dinner. Raclette is served by heating a wheel of cheese and scraping the melted portion onto vegetables, sliced charcuterie and other ingredients. Guests will be able to enjoy cheese to their hearts’ desire as the chefs at The French Kitchen scrape a generous portion on to their plates.

For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant will offer a special dinner with a heart-shaped appetizer for couples celebrating love during the four days leading up to this important day. A rich chocolate fountain will also be available during brunch for guests who just can’t get enough chocolate.

On February 3, people in Japan celebrate Setsubun, the coming of spring and, on this day, traditional sushi rolls called “ehomaki,” which must contain seven ingredients for good fortune, are eaten while facing the auspicious direction for that year. Roku Roku will keep the tradition alive by offering a limited amount (100 rolls) of “ehomaki” that includes Matsuba crab, conger eel, herring roe, canola flower, bamboo shoots and shiitake mushrooms wrapped together in a thin layer of fried egg.

Meat lovers’ dreams will come true at teppanyaki restaurant Keyakizaka on the 29th of each month from January to March, where they will be offering an endless amount of wagyu beef for dinner. There will be four courses for guests to choose from with different dishes and prices but one thing they will all have in common is an endless amount of Japanese tenderloin and sirloin steak. “29” also read as “niku” in Japanese, meaning meat. The beef will be the star of each course which will also include an amuse bouche, appetizer, seafood dish, rice, miso soup, pickled vegetables and a dessert. We highly recommend making reservations in advance for this exclusive menu.

From December to February, the hotel’s main bar, Maduro, will be pleased to introduce cocktails made with premium Japanese strawberries.

Additionally, in March, the Japanese citrus “iyokan” will be used to make refreshing spring cocktails. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, a dark chocolate martini crafted by the hotel’s expert mixologists will be topped with a warm marshmallow, toasted in front of guest. This winter, guests of the cozy Maduro bar can indulge their palates with these delectable flavors while enjoying the rhythms of smooth jazz.

