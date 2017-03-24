Le Cordon Bleu launches Japanese cuisine diploma; starts recruitment for 2017 autumn term

TOKYO —

In response to the increased international market growth in Japanese cuisine since the UNESCO recognition of “washoku” as an intangible cultural heritage, Le Cordon Bleu Japan is launching a Japanese cuisine diploma program. As a global

leader in culinary and hospitality education, with a network of more than 35 institutions in over 20 countries, Le Cordon Bleu has drawn upon over 120 years of expertise to create this new program.

This 4-level program covers a comprehensive range of topics to provide students with a full range of skills and knowledge relating to authentic Japanese cuisine. Students will embark on a journey to discover a whole new world of

technical skills, cooking methodologies, specialist ingredients, equipment and tableware applied to over 200 recipes in traditional, regional and modern Japanese cuisine.

Each level of the program is complemented by unique industry research activities and interactive learning experiences. These activities provide real-life insight into the deep culture and etiquette behind Japanese cuisine.

Ilyoung HONG, Representative Director of Le Cordon Bleu Japan, states that Le Cordon Bleu Japan has been recognized as the first international culinary institute in Japan to issue the “Taste of Japan” certification for Japanese cooking skills in foreign countries which has been established based on official guidelines set up by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF). Future graduates will receive “Taste of Japan” bronze and silver badges together with a Le Cordon Bleu Diploma, providing them with credibility and recognition in the culinary industry at a local and global level.

Recruitment has now commenced for the upcoming autumn term. The program is offered in English and instructors are leading Japanese experts from relevant fields. This 6-month, 531-hour program includes 4 certificate levels, ranging

from Initiation to Superior.

Further information about the Japanese Cuisine Diploma: https://www.cordonbleu.edu/tokyo/japanesecuisine/en

(c) 2001-2017 by Kyodo News PR Wire All Rights Reserved