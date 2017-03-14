New Krispy Kreme premium range includes sakura and matcha green tea doughnut cakes

TOKYO —

Krispy Kreme Japan has given us some gorgeous seasonal delights for Christmas and Halloween, but this year they’re re-writing the rules with a whole new type of doughnut release aimed at a more high-end luxury type of market.

Called the Krispy Kreme Premium range, this collection of doughnuts has been styled to represent a set of mini cakes, complete with generous fillings and cute embellishments. There are four doughnuts to choose from, including the Krispy Kreme Premium Brulee Glazed Cream, which is filled with a light and fluffy whipped cream centre that’s said to contrast beautifully with the crispy glazed topping.

There’s also a Krispy Kreme Premium Latte Bunny, styled on their popular bunny doughnut from last year’s Easter collection. This one adds the more refined taste of rich latte to the cutely decorated doughnut, which comes with a pair of flaky biscuit ears, a topping of flaked roast almonds and a cute red bow tie.

Adding some traditional Japanese flavour to the range is the Krispy Kreme Premium Matcha Azuki, which comes with a decadent green-tea flavoured whipped cream and sweet adzuki red bean paste filling. The luxurious treat is topped off with a matcha green tea glaze and a dusting of gold powder.

Rounding off the collection is another iconic Japanese flavour, the Krispy Kreme Premium Sakura, which combines cherry paste with a strawberry, raspberry and cranberry puree in its filling, to create a delicious mix of sweet and tart flavours. Served with a generous dollop of whipped cream in its centre, the doughnut comes complete with a shiny pink glaze, which makes it perfect for enjoying at springtime hanami cherry blossom viewing parties.

Despite their premium label, these delicious doughnuts are very reasonably priced at 280 yen each. Alternatively, a set of four can be purchased as a “Krispy Kreme Premium Box” for 1,120 yen.

To add to their exclusive appeal, the doughnuts are only available to purchase from the Krispy Kreme JR Nagoya Takashimaya store in Aichi Prefecture. While the Premium Brulee Glazed Cream will be available at the store year-round, the sakura and bunny varieties will only be on sale until April 11, while the matcha doughnut will be available until May 30.

Store Information

Krispy Kreme JR Nagoya Takashimaya / クリスピー・クリーム・ドーナツ・ジェイアール名古屋タカシマヤ店

Address: Aichi-ken, Nagoya-shi, Nakamura-ku, Meieki 1-1-4, JR Nagoya Takashimaya 1F North Block

愛知県名古屋市中村区名駅1-1-4ジェイアール名古屋タカシマヤ1F北ブロック

Open: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Website (Japanese)

Source: Krispy Kreme Press Release

