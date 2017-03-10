One woman's road to changing Japan’s image of British cuisine, one cake at a time.

TOKYO —

Cook, teacher and author, Tamao Sako began her journey into entrepreneurship quite by chance. Enamored with the UK’s sweets — and later savory dishes, too — thanks to 10 years spent in England, she returned to Japan with a passion to share the delights of cream teas, sticky puddings and fruit pies.

Since setting up her cookery school The British Pudding in Osaka in 2013, she has written five books, held cooking classes at Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi and Isetan Shinjuku, and led demonstrations and tastings across the country. As an adviser of Hankyu’s British Fair, which is held in the department store every fall, Sako travels regularly to the UK, where she searches far and wide to find the best local, traditionally-made products and the stories behind the people who make them.

Click here to read more.

Savvy Tokyo