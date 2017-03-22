Pancakes on a stick are Japan’s hottest new food trend

TOKYO —

When it comes to good-looking food, Tokyo’s fashionable Harajuku district has given us impressive treats like purple pancakes, a Sesame Street-themed cafe, and even crème brûlée crêpes, but now it’s time for Osaka to blow us away with a brand new food trend that’s got everybody talking.

It’s called the “Kushi Pancake” or “Skewered Pancake” from Osaka Kawaii Panbo, which recently opened its doors to customers in the western city’s Shinsaibashi district. With a focus on bringing “kawaii” or “cute” to Osaka’s popular food culture, the new creation takes pancakes to a whole new level by skewering miniature servings of them on a stick and interspersing them with slices of fruit and marshmallows along the way.

The delicious-looking treat comes comes in two sizes, the 20-centimeter-tall “Mini Panbo“, which comes with three round mini pancakes, and the 40-centimeter-tall “Panbo“, which contains five pancake pieces.

The pancake skewers are constructed by staff and then handed over to the customer, who finishes the order to their liking with a range of sauces and toppings.

Customers are free to drizzle as many sauces as they like on their creation, and with options like raspberry, mango, chocolate, caramel, condensed milk, honey, maple syrup, and custard to choose from, there’s a huge variety of flavour combinations to try.

There’s also the option to add colored candy sprinkles and a dusting of icing sugar at the very end too.

Since the store opened on Feb 20, Osaka Kawaii Panbo and its happy customers have been sharing mouthwatering pictures of their delicious skewered pancakes online.

The Panbo sticks retail for 800 yen each, while the Mini Panbo sticks cost 600 yen. The small store only has enough standing room for about two people to comfortably eat inside, but the owners say their pancake stack sticks make ideal takeaways, with customers often choosing to enjoy them in the nearby Amerikamura “American Village” neighbourhood, located just a short walk away from the store. Eating outdoors means you can enjoy the good-looking food while enjoying the unique atmosphere of the area too!

Store Information

Osaka kawaii PANBO / 大阪カワイイ PANBO

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Chuo-ku, Nishi-Shinsaibashi 1-16-12, American Plaza, Second floor

大阪府大阪市中央区西心斎橋1-16-12 アメリカンプラザ 2階

Open: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (irregular)

Source: @Press

Read more stories from RocketNews24.

—Pancake cafe from Fukuoka comes to Tokyo — and we love their divinely fluffy pancakes!

—McDonald’s Japan goes high-class with new line of crème brûlée dessert beverages

—Matcha green tea pancake mix coming to Japanese grocery stores next month