Peninsula Tokyo presents 'All Things Sakura' for spring

TOKYO —

Each spring in Japan, the arrival of cherry blossoms is feted like no other natural phenomenon in the country. The short-lived beauty of the sakura flower captures the nation’s heart and spirit as early as February, when weather forecasters begin reporting on the northward progress of the blossom front to the extent of doing television close-ups of the buds as they bloom. Picnic plans are hatched as the best blossom-viewing “hanami” spots are reviewed and special foods, sweets and drinks featuring the delicate flower and its fruit appear on menus nationwide.

From March 25 to April 2, at The Peninsula Tokyo, hundreds of three-meter-high cherry tree boughs grown exclusively for the hotel will transform the lobby into the city’s earliest “hanami” destination, enabling springtime revelers to have a head start on the festivities before all of Tokyo.

One of hotel’s most popular offerings is the The Peninsula Classic Sakura Afternoon Tea, priced at 5,000 yen per person. Available at The Lobby, daily from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., it is presented on a classic three-tiered stand with savory seasonal finger foods and sakura inspired sweets, including scones, cake and cookies, a white chocolate and raspberry mousse, strawberry cake, and panna cotta with mint jelly. Cakes and scones are made with cherry-liqueur-infused cherries; salted cherry petals add a subtle tang to the scones. A selection of 20 teas may be paired, while taking in the magical lobby floral arrangements and listening to the live balcony music.

On weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., The Peninsula Boutique & Café offers “All Things Sakura” starting with a Sakura Dessert Plate, priced at 2,000 yen with a trio of treats: cherry chocolate mousse, sakura pound cake, and vanilla ice cream drizzled with freshly fragrant Żubrówka bison grass vodka. New offerings, include a Sakura Latte (1,800 yen), Sakura Popcorn (2,100 yen per package), Artisan Sakura, Yuzu and Champagne Pralines (3,500 yen per package), and Sakura Sweet Buns and Danish selection (210 to 600 yen per item). The Hanami Picnic Set (6,000 yen for two) complete with cold cuts, salmon-broccoli quiche, salad, clubhouse sandwiches, roast pork and apple compote wraps, fresh fruit, brownies and a half bottle of sparkling rosé wine is the ideal take-away to enjoy. Enjoy at key cherry blossom viewing spots, such as Hibiya Park, Chidorigafuchi, the Imperial Palace East Gardens, Ueno Park, Shinjuku Gyoenmae Park and more. Reservations for the Hanami Picnic Set are required and are accepted up to three days in advance.

In the evening, Peter: The Bar offers three original cocktails (2,200 yen per cocktail) inspired by this iconic season. The gin-based Anniversary Bouquet mixes elderflower liqueur, cherry syrup, and lime and cranberry juices with a splash of tonic water to commemorate new starts as the fiscal year turns. The Sakura Margarita revisits the classic salt-rimmed Mexican drink, swapping cassis vodka for tequila and mixing in tequila-based orange liqueur, cherry syrup and lemon juice for bright flavor. The Spring Grace blends cherry and raspberry liqueurs with cardamom bitters and sparkling wine in an uplifting drink that’s perfect as an apéritif.

Guests and day visitors alike may pamper themselves at the award-winning Peninsula Spa with the Sakura Ceremony (36,500 yen), a 210-minute treatment starting with cherry-blossom tea and a pink macaron followed by a gentle foot scrub, exfoliating body scrub and wrap, a cleansing facial and aromatic body massage, and a refreshing scalp massage. For a souvenir gift or keepsake of this special time in Japan, guests may purchase an original Sakura Pen (800 yen) at The Peninsula Boutique and Front Desk reception.

Prices for all food and beverage items from The Peninsula Boutique are subject to 8% tax, and offerings from the Café and restaurants are subject to 8% tax and a 15% service charge. All offers are subject to availability and may change without prior notice.