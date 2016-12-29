Second super-chic cat cafe in Harajuku will make all your cafe dreams come true

TOKYO —

For many who venture to Japan, many are intrigued by the prospect of a visit to a specialty animal cafes, like a cat cafe. Many cat cafes share a similar motif, with a multitude of cats lounging around a comfortable area with plenty of eager visitors who want to touch them. Everyone is lounging around an area that has a real “homey” feel to it that makes one think, “Is this really a cafe?”

Mocha, a popular line of cat cafes in the trendy neighborhoods of Tokyo, has attempted to flip that design on its head. With an elegant interior that doesn’t make you question the cafe part, it instead begs the questions, “Are cats really allowed in here?”

The decor (photo below) is unlike any cat cafe we’ve ever seen.

Their stylish and extremely classy interior really seems to connect with their clientele, so much so that Tokyo’s fashionable Harajuku neighborhood now has two branches, with the newer location being the sixth location to bear the Mocha name (there’s also a seventh branch scheduled to open in Osaka). The newest branch is located on Takeshita Street, mere steps from the exit of Harajuku Station. While the kitty stars of this cafe have yet to be revealed, the interior itself makes it worth a visit.

You’re unlikely to find another cat cafe with the same feel that doesn’t have Mocha in it’s name. Each of their branches have their own unique look, so while the main attraction might be the friendly felines you find inside, you would be remiss if you dismissed the stylish decor. They all look so chic that you probably won’t feel out of place if you happen to snap a few fashion selfies while you are playing with the cats. However, as any cat owner understands, eventually cats will have their way with everything and the furniture is going to look a little worn down as time goes on, so make sure you head to Cat Cafe Mocha as soon as you can to catch it all in its prime!

