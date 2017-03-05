Spring is in full bloom at Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills with seasonal dining

HOTEL NEWS

TOKYO —

Experience the best of the season at Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills with menus showcasing the delicate cherry blossoms and bountiful harvest marking the arrival of spring.

The Rooftop Bar, with its expansive views of the Tokyo skyline, will host its annual Sakura Garden where guests can enjoy the beautiful cherry blossoms over afternoon tea, dinner and cocktails as well as smoked tea martinis.

Sakura Garden

Enjoy one of Japan’s most traditional festivals in a spectacular setting on the rooftop of one of Tokyo’s tallest skyscrapers. As you step onto the terrace, you will be welcomed by blossoming sakura trees, overlooking the city lights of Tokyo, Tokyo Bay and Tokyo Tower in this exclusive garden setting 250 meters above the Tokyo skyline.

Rooftop Bar

Hanami Afternoon Tea at Sakura Garden

Period: March 25 (Saturday), 26 (Sunday), April 1 (Saturday), 2 (Sunday), 8 (Saturday), 9 (Sunday)

Time: 14:00 – 17:00 (Last order 16:30)

Take a seat at the rooftop of Toranomon Hills’ open-air terrace. Choose from the cozy sofa-style seating at the Rooftop Bar terrace,

overlooking Tokyo Harbor and the Rainbow Bridge, or on picnic-style garden furniture directly under the cherry blossoms and enjoy

a buffet afternoon tea along with the sweeping city views.

Price:

4,800 yen per person with a two hour free-flow of tea / coffee and soft drinks

6,800 yen per person with a two hour free-flow of tea / coffee and soft drinks, beers, wines and sparkling wines

7,800 yen per person with a two hour free-flow of coffee / tea and soft drinks plus a glass of Perrier Jouët Blason Rose

2,200 yen per person - Kids Afternoon Tea (4 - 12 years old)

*Prices are subject to consumption tax and a 15% service charge.

* The event may be moved indoors weather permitting.

Hanami Dinner

Period: March 25 (Saturday) – April 9 (Sunday)

Time: 17:00 – 20:30 (Last order 19:30)

Guests will be greeted with a glass of Perrier Jouët Blason Rose drawing you into the sakura blossoms and the sweeping views of the city lights below. Whilst you relax in the elegant setting of the Andaz Tokyo Rooftop, indulge in the sakura-inspired menu to compliment the beautiful surroundings: Sharing platters of artfully prepared seasonal sushi, some of the best cheeses from France, crab quiche boats and more. Conclude the evening with sakura and strawberry themed desserts as you enjoy views of the lit-up Tokyo Tower among the sakura trees.

Price:

12,000 yen per person with a welcome glass of Perrier Jouët Blason Rose

16,000 yen per person with a glass of Perrier Jouët Blason Rose and a two hour free-flow of Perrier Jouët Grand Brut, beers, wines and soft drinks.

Smoked Tea Martini

Period: March 1 (Wednesday) – April 30 (Sunday)

Cocktails: 1,850 yen

Mixology reaches new levels at the Rooftop Bar in March and April, as mixologists smoke six different types of tea and infuse them into unique handcrafted martinis. Each tea has been hand chosen to match each style of martini to compliment the flavor characteristics of the cocktail. Unveil your cocktail as the smoke flows out from the martini.

BeBu

Belgium Festival

Period: March 20 (Monday) – April 30 (Sunday)

Time: 17:00 – 22:30 (Until 21:30 on Sundays and holidays. Does not apply to the day before a public holiday)

Sit outside and enjoy the first warm days over a cold Vetta or Duchesse de Bourgogne beer from Belgium while savoring a potato and bean salad and creamy shrimp croquettes to start your evening. Entrees include the “must have” Belgian national dish “moules-frites” – a big pot of freshly cooked clams in white wine served with french fries and the classic “carbonade flamande” - a rich slow-cooked beef stew with beer.

Price: 5,500 yen per person for the party plan and two hour of free-flowing drinks.

Opening Hours

BeBu Café and Bar 11:00 – 23:00

(Until 22:00 on Sundays and holidays / Not applicable the day before a public holiday)

BeBu Lounge 11:00 - 21:00

Andaz Tavern

Cheese Fondue Baked In Bread

Period: Until March 31 (Friday)

Time: 18:00 – 22:00

By popular demand the irresistible winter comfort food, cheese fondue, will continue to be offered at Andaz Tavern until the end of March. Soft-ripened Coulommiers cheese from the city of Coulommiers in the Seine-et-Marne region of France is accompanied by truffle and thyme baked in a sourdough bread bowl and served directly to your table while it’s still bubbling. Dip the cheese out of the bread bowl then enjoy the cheese-soaked bread bowl as well. Savor this classic heart-warming dish, served in Andaz-style.

Served with pancetta wrapped baked young potatoes, cured ham, leg ham, marinated mushrooms, homemade pickles.

4,300 yen (serves two to three persons)

With additional grilled F1 sirloin steak

6,000 yen (serves two to three persons)

*Prices are subject to consumption tax and a 15% service charge.

*Menu items are subject to change without prior notice.

*Reservations are accepted for a minimum of two persons.

Opening Hours

Breakfast 6:30 – 11:00 / Lunch 11:30 - 15:00 / Dinner 18:00 - 22:00

Pastry Shop

Sakura Special Treats

Period: March 20 (Monday) – April 28 (Friday)

This season’s line-up of sweets from the Pastry Shop is featured in delicate shades of pink, showcasing the iconic symbol of spring - cherry blossoms. Sakura éclairs and macarons join the year-round favorites cheese tart and sweet jar, newly introduced in sakura flavors during this special period. Enjoy these exquisite sweets of the season capturing the subtle aromas and flavors of the beloved sakura.

Sakura Éclair

Small 200 yen; Large 490 yen

Enjoy the shop’s signature éclair filled with sakura custard flavored with sakura liqueur and topped with white chocolate crunch.

Sakura Sweet Jar 650 yen. The signature sweet jar debuts with a sakura flavor. Layers of sakura jelly, strawberry compote, and sakura infused panna cotta make this an irresistibly sweet spring temptation.

Sakura Cheese Tart 500 yen

Sakura-flavored cheese tart featuring sakura cream and pickled sakura.

Sakura Macaron (3 pieces) 1,200 yen

Rich and creamy sakura infused custard finished with white chocolate presented as macaron and topped with pickled sakura are the perfect bite size treats during this season.

Sakura Pound Cake 750 yen

Sakura powder is blended into the butter pound cake and topped with apricot jam, almonds, pickled sakura, dried raspberries, pistachios and apricots. A hint of salt brings out the subtle sweetness.

Sakura Marshmallow 650 yen

Pastry Shop’s popular marshmallows are infused with the season’s sakura flavor.

*Prices are subject to consumption tax.