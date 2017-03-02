Spring restaurant promotions at Park Hyatt Tokyo

HOTEL NEWS

TOKYO —

The Park Hyatt Tokyo has announced the upcoming promotions at Girandole, New York Grill & Bar, Kozue, and The Peak Lounge & Bar for spring.

Girandole: Root to Leaf

Girandole takes on a vegetable version of “Nose to Tail” using local and seasonal produce, where Executive Chef Thomas Angerer will create dishes by making use of every edible part of a plant, including the stem, stalk and root. Fresh vegetables only available this season such as white asparagus and vibrant colored green asparagus will be the true stars on the plate while meat and fish will play a

supporting role in this vegetable centric menu.

Period: Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 30

Time: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Last order is at 9:30 p.m.)

Price: Lunch course from ¥5,000/Dinner course from ¥8,000

(All prices are subject to tax and service charge)

*A la carte menu is also available.

For inquires and reservation, please contact Girandole 41/F

Tel: (03) 53233459

Operational Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m

Masters of Food & Wine 2017: Park Hyatt Tokyo featuring Katsuyama Brewery

Park Hyatt Tokyo is excited to present a unique sake collaboration with Katsuyuma brewery at New York Grill & Bar, Kozue, and The Peak Lounge & Bar for this year’s first Masters of Food & Wine promotion.

Masters of Food & Wine is a seasonal culinary and beverage event that is hosted at Park Hyatt hotels where local residents and visiting connoisseurs are able to engage with our award-winning chefs, sommeliers, and specialists.

Founded in 1688, Katsuyama Brewery was created to brew top-class sake for the feudal lords in Sendai and is owned by the Isawa family who has been producing sake for over three centuries. The brewery is known for its meticulous method to produce only one tank of quality sake per week and is internationally acclaimed for its “daiginjo.” The brewery is more recently recognized for its approach of modernizing sake through the centrifugation method to filter the sake and extract it at a low temperature without any contact with air.

During this promotional period, a sake pairing dinner prepared by the newly-appointed Chef de Cuisine Steffan Heerdt will be featured at the New York Grill. The prestigious, award-winning Akatsuki, the traditional Den, the slightly dry and smooth Ken, and the sweet dessert sake Gen will all be included. At New York Bar, a flight of sake; Den, Ken and Gen will be available and the semi-sweet Lei with a nose that resembles musk melon will be featured in a special original cocktail at The Peak Lounge & Bar.

A “Master class” will be held at Kozue for one night where the owner of Katsuyama Brewery, Heizo Isawa, will be the special guest to explain the different premium sakes that will be paired with Chef de Cuisine Kenichiro Ooe’s sake pairing menu, inspired by the seasonal ingredients from the Sendai region.

Enjoy this very special upcoming Masters of Food & Wine promotion featuring a variety of modernized daiginjyo sake from the world-renowned Katsuyama Brewery.

New York Grill: Special Sake Pairing Dinner

Period: Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, April 2

Price: ¥20,000

For inquires and reservation, please contact New York Grill 52/F: (03) 53233458

New York Bar: Sake Tasting Experience

Period: Saturday, March 25 to Monday, April 24

Price: ¥3,000

For inquires, please contact New York Bar 52/F: (03) 53233458

Kozue: “Master Class” with Heizo Isawa of Katsuyama Brewery

Period: Saturday, April 8

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Price: ¥20,000

*Maximum of 18 guests.

For inquires and reservation, please contact Kozue 40/F: (03) 53233460

The Peak Lounge & Bar: Original Cocktail

Period: Saturday, March 25 to Monday April 24

Price: ¥1,800

For inquires, please contact The Peak Lounge & Bar: (03) 53233461

*All prices are subject to tax and service charge