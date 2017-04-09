Starbucks Japan brings out new American Cherry Pie Frappuccino

TOKYO —

Japan is a great place to be for Starbucks Frappuccino lovers this month, with the announcement of a brand new release that promises not only a delicious-sounding flavour but a whole new drinking experience.

It’s the American Cherry Pie Frappuccino, which aims to capture all the flavour of an ice cream-topped baked cherry pie, complete with a dome-shaped lid made from pie crust.

The new drink is a first for the company in Japan, who is always looking for novel ways to delight our tastebuds with mind-blowing limited–edition flavours and textures. This time, they’re taking texture to a whole other level by giving us a Frappuccino with a domed pie-crust topping that needs to be pierced by a straw, to recreate the experience of digging into a pie with a fork.

Underneath the crusty domed lid will be a topping of luscious freshly whipped cream, followed by a vanilla-flavoured base filled with bite-sized pie pieces sandwiched in between a top and bottom layer of cherry compote.

Each mouthful is said to contain the delicious bittersweet flavours of American cherry fruit, which when combined with the cream and pie pieces, is said to perfectly recreate the experience of eating a traditional American cherry pie with a side of ice cream.

If that wasn’t enough to make our mouths water, Starbucks have also revealed another new beverage, which will be available over the summer period following its release on April 13.

The Classic Tea Cream Frappuccino (photo below right) contains a blend of Earl Grey, Ceylon and crimson-hued Malawi teas to create a satisfying, well-rounded depth of flavour. Topped off with freshly whipped cream and a honey sauce, the drink also contains honey sugar pieces to create a rich, sweet and decadent beverage.

The Classic Tea Cream Frappuccino will be on sale from April 13 to Aug 8 at Starbucks outlets around the country for 570 yen, while the American Cherry Pie Frappuccino will be available from April 13 to May 16 for 640 yen.

Source: Starbucks Japan

