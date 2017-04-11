Studio Ai offers authentic Japanese home cooking lessons

TOKYO —

Ai “Lisa” Yokoyama is a woman of multiple talents, especially when it comes to food. She spends most of her week working with her partner in his Italian restaurant, Cucina Alla Baba, and tutoring children. But recently she has added to her already impressive skill set by opening her own bilingual cooking school, Studio Ai, in Tokyo.

Inspired by her innate passion for food and her mother’s home cooking (Ai’s mother is the daughter of a ryokan owner and the house’s master chef), Ai offers a personalized, hands-on experience for small groups with a desire to learn the art of authentic Japanese home cooking, or as she refers to it — comfort food.

Each class is uniquely crafted around your personal preferences — you can tell Ai exactly what you’d like to cook or she will happily suggest a menu based on your likes, dislikes and dietary requirements. Classes are hosted in a homely studio kitchen in a Shinjuku high-rise, a more industrial-style kitchen at a restaurant in Roppongi, or in the comfort of your own home. Ai’s classes can also include a trip to a local supermarket to show you where to purchase the ingredients you need.

