Swap processed potato chips for superfood snack sunchokes

Living alone in the deep Japanese “inaka” (countryside) certainly wasn’t easy for me. But overtime, I became to realize that I was in fact very lucky. This is because I lived next to Mr G – an organic farmer with an incredibly generous temperament. When G-San first gave me a large bag of sunchokes – aka Jerusalem artichokes (which FYI are neither from Jerusalem nor an artichoke) – my subconscious immediately likened them to the “hafu” children of a ginger and a white potato.

Super sunchokes are good for diabetics

Sunchokes, or “fouku kikuimo” in Japanese, are unique, knobby-looking tubers with a slightly nutty, artichoke-like flavor. I say unique, because unlike most root vegetables, sunchokes’ main carbohydrate isn’t starch. Instead, sunchokes store inulin (not to be confused with insulin) which is a carbohydrate that is a polymer consisting of fructose units instead of glucose units. In simpler words, this specific quality of the funny-looking root vegetable makes them great for glucose control and suitable for diabetics, as well as those of us seeking a low carbohydrate diet.

