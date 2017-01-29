The way to a queen’s heart: Marie Antoinette-inspired menu at Conrad Tokyo’s Collage

RESTAURANT REVIEW

TOKYO —

A legendary royal known for her love of luxury, Marie Antoinette was no stranger to extravagance. Infamously credited for coining the famous phrase, “Let them eat cake,” a menu inspired by the queen of Versailles may bring to mind tiers of decadent desserts — as far as the eye can see.

At Conrad Tokyo’s Collage, where modern French cuisine takes center stage, a five-course meal befitting of the famous monarch exudes decadence at its best. And yes, if you’re still skeptical, the menu is a melding of savory and sweet dishes that will leave an indelible impression on you (and your “chérie”).

Until Feb 26, restaurant-goers can savor this “poetic” dinner, drawing inspiration from love letters secretly penned between the queen and a Swedish count — her clandestine lover. As its name alludes, titled “Ma Cherie Marie Antoinette” (¥9,800), these artfully adorned platters are best enjoyed with someone you hold dear to your heart.

Not to mention, with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, nothing says love like a candlelit dinner at a fine dining establishment.

At Collage, diners will discover the epitome of modern French fare paired cleverly with seasonal ingredients that mesh into culinary masterpieces. Which, by definition, is a “collage.”

Assorted ingredients are seamlessly married into unexpected flavor combinations, then plated with the utmost craftsmanship.

Even the dining room, which exudes Art Deco elements with its sleek geometric lines, bears some resemblance to the mirror-clad ballroom that remains intact within the Palace of Versailles. The contemporary chandelier looming above adds to the restaurant’s tasteful balance of minimalist elegance.

But the recipe for romance starts with the unveiling of a “love letter” that reveals not only a sumptuous five-course menu, but also a sensuous description of each dish that concurrently outlines the course of love.

Note: Two lucky lovebirds who receive a menu with Marie Antoinette’s decrypted message will win a winter accommodation plan at the Conrad Tokyo (read below for details)!

Amuse-bouche: “My heart is beginning to pound.”

Commencing the evening with a glass of Piper-Heidsieck champagne (¥1,200), we prepared our palette for a light bite of delight designed to tease: the amusée. Out came an airy bean curd bavarois dressed with pickled cauliflowers and a generous dousing of olive oil. Seasoned with delicate flakes of sea salt and cracked black pepper, this modern interpretation of a French dessert features a flavorful Japanese twist with its creative use of tofu.

A mouth amusement indeed!

Hors d’oeuvre: “Attraction lies not solely in the sweetness, but in the profoundness that follows suit.”

Perhaps the crown jewel of all hors d’oeuvres, foie gras is a culinary treasure customarily reserved for special occasions. At Collage, the prized duck delicacy is transformed into a cylindrical terrine embellished with chives and currants, plated among three other tasty tidbits.

The savory-sweet pairing of marinated duck liver with sweetened chestnuts (one marinated and the other puréed into a mont blanc) makes for a complementary starter that tastes delightfully different from what the eyes can perceive. A bite-sized French toast browned in butter replaces the common accompaniment of crusty peasant-style bread.

Soup: “Amiable in sentiment, our affection sinks deeper into desire.”

Some say that soup is to a meal what a portico is to a palace. The Soupe de poisson embodies this belief with every silky, seductive spoonful.

Far from an afterthought, this Provençal fish stew is visually stunning; a squid ink baguette perched upon a pan-fried flounder resting in a crimson-colored broth. Its bright orange hue is attributed to a dash of saffron that gets stirred into the piquant tomato purée. Packed with panache, this precursor is paramount when enjoying a multi-course crescendo.

Main Course: “Your sweet disposition, ripened by time, satiates my soul.”

Succeeding in working up our appetite, the star of the hour made its way to our table: “Ballotine of rabbit” for my dining companion; “Wagyu beef fillet with stewed cheek” pour moi (supplementary ¥3,000).

A specialty rarely encountered in mainstream restaurants, the succulent rabbit meat, first deboned, minced then seared to a deep golden brown, is garnished with white kidney beans and black truffle shavings.

Unbound by the rules of simpleton steak, the wagyu came slightly seared to retain its rosy blush among crisp trimmings of fried lotus root. The French bistro staple—beef cheek braised in red wine for hours on end—however, left me spellbound. Tenderized with time and care, this main dish was worthy of an “Ooh la la!”

Dessert: “My world has so utterly changed through your consummate love.”

Nearing the end of our marvelous meal, it dawned on me that dessert is what makes a dinner course come full circle. With Collage’s concept in mind, the classic “Poire Belle-Hélène” (poached pears, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate sauce) gets a contemporary spin with an unforeseen ingredient: Japanese pepper (or “sansho”).

Commonly sprinkled on top of “unagi” (soy-glazed eel) or “yakitori” (grilled chicken skewers), this snappy condiment adds just the right zing to keep you on your toes—down to the very last culinary concoction.

Devoured in mere minutes, though my dining experience had come to a close, the edible adventure had left me enraptured. The unequivocal pleasures from the table that night may be hard to match…

Trust me. This intimate soirée for two beats any conventional box of heart-shaped confections! And feasibly, the foolproof way to winning your queen or king’s heart!

Collage

Address: Conrad Tokyo 28F, 1-9-1 Higashi-Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Tel: 03-6388-8745

Hours: Tues-Sat 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Sun 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed: Mondays (*expect for National Holidays, Collage will be open 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.)

Access: 1-minute walk from Shiodome Station Exit 9

Featured Menu: “Ma Cherie Marie Antoinette” ¥9,800/ With one glass of champagne ¥11,000

Featured Prize: One pair will win a winter accommodation for two at the Conrad Tokyo (valued at ¥100,000). The winning menu will be inscribed in Japanese text: “My beloved, I love you madly. There is never a moment in which I do not adore you.”

*Aside from à la carte options, there are three dinner courses available: 1) Du Jour Course ¥11,000 2) Saison Course ¥15,000 3) Cuisinier Course ¥20,000.

