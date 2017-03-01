Vinaigrette adds sparkle to vegetables

TABLE TALK

Starchy sides are a mainstay of the classic American dinner. It’s easy to get complacent and rely on a trusty, if unimaginative, rotation of mealtime regulars: rice, potatoes, noodles.

The problem with serving essentially the same (white) thing over and over is that we are missing an opportunity to bring a variety of nutrients to the table in that starchy side.

Sweet potatoes are a great start, but also consider vegetables like peas, corn, winter squashes (such as spaghetti, acorn and butternut), and sweet root vegetables like carrots and parsnips as potential stand-ins for rice or pasta.

One of my favorite ways to prepare these starchy sides in colder months is to toss them in a quick vinaigrette and then roast.

My recipe today brings together both a starch and a root vegetable: sweet potatoes and carrots.

The sweet potatoes are jam-packed with a variety of vitamins and minerals, most notably vitamin C and K and potassium. The carrots are lower calorie than the starchier sweet potato and they complement the nutrient profile with a ton of vitamin A as well as good quantities of vitamin C and potassium.

ROASTED SWEET POTATO AND CARROTS IN QUICK SOY SAUCE MARINADE

Serves 4

1 medium red-flesh sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1½ inch chunks (about 2 cups total)

2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 1½ inch chunks (about 2 cups)

2 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoon rice vinegar

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 small shallot, roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced or grated

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Olive oil in a mister

Parsley for garnish, optional

Heat the oven to 400 degrees F. Bring a large saucepan of water to boil over high heat, and once boiling, add the sweet potato and carrot cubes and cook just for three minutes. Drain and set aside.

Meanwhile place the soy sauce, vinegar, olive oil, shallot, garlic, ginger and lemon juice in a blender and blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pat the sweet potato and carrot dry with a paper towel, and place in bowl. Pour the vinaigrette over the cubes and toss to coat. Let marinate for 10 minutes (or up to a couple of hours), stirring at least once. Cover the bottom of a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Drain the excess marinade and discard.

Scatter the sweet potato and carrot cubes across the baking sheet. Mist lightly with olive oil (or use nonstick spray). Roast until tender, and the edges show a slight char, about 25 minutes, stirring halfway through. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

PER SERVING: 115 calories; 32 calories from fat; 4 g fat (0 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 647 mg sodium; 18 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 2 g protein.

