District courts across Japan have received many requests for the deletion from search results of website links related to arrest records and other personal data that the petitioners hope will not be known to the public. What's your view on this?

thepersoniamnow
Crimes that don't affect others and are not evil or violent then it should be considered. People that attack others, hurt children, commit sexual crimes, Burglarize, etc... NO, not those
