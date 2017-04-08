How can Japan solve the shortage of daycare centers? Given that some neighborhoods don't want them due to perceived noise and traffic congestion problems, where should new ones be built?

    Build them where the pachinko parlours are. Tear them down. Yeah, that would be good. Daycare centers can't be any noisier than the parlours.

