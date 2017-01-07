Order by Time Order by Popularity

    Moonraker

    Mostly clean? Yes. Mostly on time? Yes. I hear tale this is better than many systems but I often drive when I am abroad. But I take other systems enough to appreciate how quiet they are. There are not the endless irritating announcements that drive me nuts in Japan; just "Doors closing" or "Next stop ..." It is now at the point where on some lines in Kansai there are constant announcements for the whole journey.

    Mike L

    Japanese trains are excellent, but ditto on the announcements, especially for speakers of English and Japanese, as they get to listen to the same inane messages twice.

