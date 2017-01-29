If you had the opportunity to ask U.S. President Donald Trump two questions, but nothing insulting or vulgar, what would you ask him?
PTownsend
Why won't you release information regarding your business dealings in the US and around the world?
How will your relationships with oligarchs worldwide (not just Russia) affect US foreign policy?
gaijinfo
Which infrastructure building companies would get the bulk of funding?
How long will you be keeping Yellen at the Fed, and why?
thepersoniamnow
What do you think of the alliance with Japan and would you defend me in the event of a way for real?
Don't you realize not having a politician for president is a really unusual and not at all normal. That's why people elected you! Please also do some good things that the Politicians wouldn't dare!
bass4funk
Even after the liberals, House Democrats and Hollywood are on the warpath to take you down and destroy you, why are you so forgiving and why don't you hold a grudge against people that claim to embrace tolerance?
Also, in your sencond term, how will you try to bring the National debt under control or at least manageable levels as well as shrinking the government?
PeaceWarrior
What did you tell your wife to make her smile falter so dramatically at your inauguration?
Why did you make fun of a physically disabled person at your rally?
theFu
Did you actually want to be President or was the win just a surprise?
When was the last time an order you made got someone killed?
katsu78
I'll give up my second question to be able to ask the first while his hand is on a Bible and he's standing in front of Congress.
"How many people attended your inauguration?"
Because it really doesn't matter what question we ask Trump, he's going to lie in his answer. But if Congress was willing to bring articles of impeachment against a President for lying about sex with an intern, they should be willing to bring them against a President for lying about an actual government function. Trump's (maybe) not quite so dumb to fall for this, but it would be hilarious to see him have to pit his impulse for self-aggrandizement against his impulse to save his own skin at all costs.
Haaa Nemui
I just have one question.
How do you propose to alter the world view of America being a cowardly, weak nation intent on blaming the rest of the world for its own internal issues since your inauguration, to a world view of America being a great nation again?
