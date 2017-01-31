U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed Japan’s auto market is closed. Japan has rejected that claim, saying it does not impose tariffs on U.S. auto imports nor put up discriminatory non-tariff barriers against U.S. cars. Which side has the stronger argument?

Have Your Say ( 10 )

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

10 Comments

  • 3

    katsu78

    If Trump makes the accusation, the onus is him to provide evidence. If he can't provide evidence, he's full of it.

    And seeing the kinds of parking spaces Tokyoites and other urban folk in Japan have to deal with, I don't think it's all that surprising hardly anyone buys American cars here.

  • 0

    Aly Rustom

    Are we talking about US cars only, or are we talking about foreign cars in general?

  • 2

    Kurobune

    @katsu78 - He (Trump - The Toddler-in-Chief) is full of it anyway !

  • 2

    Harry_Gatto

    Are we talking about US cars only, or are we talking about foreign cars in general?

    Isn't it clear enough from the article asking the question?

    And seeing the kinds of parking spaces Tokyoites and other urban folk in Japan have to deal with, I don't think it's all that surprising hardly anyone buys American cars here.

    Not all American cars are big, plenty of domestic cars are bigger than some American cars.

    Being mainly LHD is a problem for some and another is that quality, performance, handling and specification is lower (or perceived to be lower) than some other imports or domestic models. The market is not closed, far from it, other importers do very well selling their whole allocation here every year, year in, year out.

  • 1

    NZ2011

    I think its more that American cars overwhelming until recently just don't suit many other countries which don't have cheap gas and mega highways.

    This isn't a dig at American cars as such, just they are for a different market, if they made some to suit others then it might change and slowly has been.

    I regularly visit the states and the most popular domestic cars/trucks there simply don't fit in the vast majority of Japanese streets and carparks, besides which the other sedans and cars are often Japanese, Korean or European.

    "boo who let the free market talk, unless it doesn't suit me...."

  • 0

    thepersoniamnow

    When I first arrived back here, I noticed the Japanese cars were more pricey here than in the USA. I also noticed that American cars (and other foreign vehicles) cost more than their sticker price back at home. More by thousands of dollars.

  • 2

    itsonlyrocknroll

    Genuinely Japan has zero import duties on cars. There really are no barriers or tariffs non or otherwise to import and sell foreign-manufactured vehicles. I have just imported two classic British cars a 1967 Mini Cooper and a 1965 Jaguar E Type.

    The costs of customs clearance, was 100,000 yen, I was able to wavier consumption tax, I had to pay a 40,000 yen carrier charge, there was 350,000 yen emission inspection/mod and 400,000 yen for registration and vehicle tax, the cost of container and specialist packaging £2700.

    The problem for US car manufactures is the market here is highly competitive, over 90% of vehicles sold are small in comparison to the US market, 40% are minuscule, 1000c or under. I use a Honda for day to day use that would not look out of place in Hobbiton. it's dwarf like in stature, takes a calendar to get to 0 to 80 Kph loaded with shopping.

  • 0

    gokai_wo_maneku

    My grandfather says that American cars were everywhere after the war. And so were Ameican gas stations. So what happened? It would help if US car makers actually made a car that Japanese like. 3 or 4 years ago when the yen hit 76/dollar, they could have made a killing by reducing their prices, but they didn't.

  • -1

    theFu

    My Hummer won't fit on the little back alley roads in Japan. Guess that could be a barrier. I know I wouldn't want to drive it unless I was playing Godzilla in a movie.

    Plus the only American car I know that would fit is a Ford Festiva, which isn't exactly a "great car", unless there are 20 clowns getting out at a circus.

  • 1

    samwatters

    My experience. I priced a Chevrolet Corvette in the US at $65,000. The same car with the same features in Sapporo would cost 11,000,000 yen or approximately US$98,000.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Undergraduate: One Day Class Observation (March 22)

Undergraduate: One Day Class Observation (March 22)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

The ultimate of marine sports can be enjoyed all year round in the emerald green sea.

The ultimate of marine sports can be enjoyed all year round in the emerald green sea.

Quality HATAGOTravel / Hotels

TESOL Seminar : English for Academic Purposes: Looking Closely at the ‘E’ and the ‘A’ in EAP

TESOL Seminar : English for Academic Purposes: Looking Closely at the ‘E’ and the ‘A’ in EAP

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Have Your Say

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search