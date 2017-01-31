U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed Japan’s auto market is closed. Japan has rejected that claim, saying it does not impose tariffs on U.S. auto imports nor put up discriminatory non-tariff barriers against U.S. cars. Which side has the stronger argument?
3
katsu78
If Trump makes the accusation, the onus is him to provide evidence. If he can't provide evidence, he's full of it.
And seeing the kinds of parking spaces Tokyoites and other urban folk in Japan have to deal with, I don't think it's all that surprising hardly anyone buys American cars here.
0
Aly Rustom
Are we talking about US cars only, or are we talking about foreign cars in general?
2
Kurobune
@katsu78 - He (Trump - The Toddler-in-Chief) is full of it anyway !
2
Harry_Gatto
Isn't it clear enough from the article asking the question?
Not all American cars are big, plenty of domestic cars are bigger than some American cars.
Being mainly LHD is a problem for some and another is that quality, performance, handling and specification is lower (or perceived to be lower) than some other imports or domestic models. The market is not closed, far from it, other importers do very well selling their whole allocation here every year, year in, year out.
1
NZ2011
I think its more that American cars overwhelming until recently just don't suit many other countries which don't have cheap gas and mega highways.
This isn't a dig at American cars as such, just they are for a different market, if they made some to suit others then it might change and slowly has been.
I regularly visit the states and the most popular domestic cars/trucks there simply don't fit in the vast majority of Japanese streets and carparks, besides which the other sedans and cars are often Japanese, Korean or European.
"boo who let the free market talk, unless it doesn't suit me...."
0
thepersoniamnow
When I first arrived back here, I noticed the Japanese cars were more pricey here than in the USA. I also noticed that American cars (and other foreign vehicles) cost more than their sticker price back at home. More by thousands of dollars.
2
itsonlyrocknroll
Genuinely Japan has zero import duties on cars. There really are no barriers or tariffs non or otherwise to import and sell foreign-manufactured vehicles. I have just imported two classic British cars a 1967 Mini Cooper and a 1965 Jaguar E Type.
The costs of customs clearance, was 100,000 yen, I was able to wavier consumption tax, I had to pay a 40,000 yen carrier charge, there was 350,000 yen emission inspection/mod and 400,000 yen for registration and vehicle tax, the cost of container and specialist packaging £2700.
The problem for US car manufactures is the market here is highly competitive, over 90% of vehicles sold are small in comparison to the US market, 40% are minuscule, 1000c or under. I use a Honda for day to day use that would not look out of place in Hobbiton. it's dwarf like in stature, takes a calendar to get to 0 to 80 Kph loaded with shopping.
0
gokai_wo_maneku
My grandfather says that American cars were everywhere after the war. And so were Ameican gas stations. So what happened? It would help if US car makers actually made a car that Japanese like. 3 or 4 years ago when the yen hit 76/dollar, they could have made a killing by reducing their prices, but they didn't.
-1
theFu
My Hummer won't fit on the little back alley roads in Japan. Guess that could be a barrier. I know I wouldn't want to drive it unless I was playing Godzilla in a movie.
Plus the only American car I know that would fit is a Ford Festiva, which isn't exactly a "great car", unless there are 20 clowns getting out at a circus.
1
samwatters
My experience. I priced a Chevrolet Corvette in the US at $65,000. The same car with the same features in Sapporo would cost 11,000,000 yen or approximately US$98,000.
