What are some of your favorite skiing and snowboarding places in Japan?
smithinjapan
Haven't been in ages, but I think Nagano in general holds the prize. Hokkaido of course a close second.
lucabrasi
kuju (Oita), Tenzan (Saga) and Gokase (Miyazaki).
And yes, perhaps I ought to be a little more adventurous....
fds
hakkoda!
