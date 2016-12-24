Order by Time Order by Popularity

    sensei258

    Running down the stairs and seeing a brand new Schwinn bicycle

    FightingViking

    Dancing (mother, brothers and... Santa Claus...) around an enormous, beautifully decorated (complete with real candles) Christmas tree and a log fire burning in the hearth. I remember remarking to Santa Claus once that he had dropped his "sack" (I was about 7 years old). I never did understand why father was never there until Santa Claus had already left... My fondest memories ? A happy family - and mother's exquisite cooking... (but that was true the whole year round...)

    PS. We still use real candles on our Christmas tree !

    Rana Sodhi

    It was a holiday in India.

    Aly Rustom

    decorating the christmas tree with my mom and aunt and reading how the grinch stole christmas with them.

    MsDelicious

    Never ending Yulelog burning on tv. It was just like Pachinko.

    gokai_wo_maneku

    Well, when I was growing up in the 80s and 90s, Christmas was an ordinary day, and it was Christmas Eve (or just "Eve") that was special, the time mainly for romantic dates with Christmas Cake.

    GW

    Making past my parents room to the tree & seeing al the stuff santa brought, sure enough he always ate the cookies put out & drank the milk haha! And then falling asleep by the tree!

    Kurobune

    @sensei258, Aly, and GW - - Thanks so much for reminding me of the precious, simpler life !

    mistie710

    Getting off school... :

