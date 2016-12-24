What are your fondest childhood memories of Christmas? Have Your Say Dec. 24, 2016 - 06:49AM JST ( 9 ) Tweet Back to top
sensei258
Running down the stairs and seeing a brand new Schwinn bicycle
FightingViking
Dancing (mother, brothers and... Santa Claus...) around an enormous, beautifully decorated (complete with real candles) Christmas tree and a log fire burning in the hearth. I remember remarking to Santa Claus once that he had dropped his "sack" (I was about 7 years old). I never did understand why father was never there until Santa Claus had already left... My fondest memories ? A happy family - and mother's exquisite cooking... (but that was true the whole year round...)
PS. We still use real candles on our Christmas tree !
Rana Sodhi
It was a holiday in India.
Aly Rustom
decorating the christmas tree with my mom and aunt and reading how the grinch stole christmas with them.
MsDelicious
Never ending Yulelog burning on tv. It was just like Pachinko.
gokai_wo_maneku
Well, when I was growing up in the 80s and 90s, Christmas was an ordinary day, and it was Christmas Eve (or just "Eve") that was special, the time mainly for romantic dates with Christmas Cake.
GW
Making past my parents room to the tree & seeing al the stuff santa brought, sure enough he always ate the cookies put out & drank the milk haha! And then falling asleep by the tree!
Kurobune
@sensei258, Aly, and GW - - Thanks so much for reminding me of the precious, simpler life !
mistie710
Getting off school... :
