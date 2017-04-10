What do you think will replace smartphones in the future?
Have Your Say
2 Comments
0
thepersoniamnow
Smart people will replace the smart phone.
I'll have the device wearable or on my clothes and probably have a special contact lenses.
1
Brainiac
It will be all wearable or implantable. Fortunately (and I do mean fortunately), I won't be around to see it.
