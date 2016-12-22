Order by Time Order by Popularity

8 Comments

  • 2

    theFu

    Toilet repair kit.

  • 0

    turbotsat

    theFu: Toilet repair kit.

    That's harsh.

  • 0

    Wakarimasen

    Pair of socks.

  • -2

    MsDelicious

    A bad spouse.

  • 0

    Serrano

    A lump of coal. I don't personally know anyone else who ever got a lump of coal

    "Toilet repair kit." "That's harsh."

    Heck, if your toilet breaks, that will come in very handy! I'd be glad to get one!

    "Pair of socks"

    That's the most unusual Christmas present you ever got, Wakarimasen? I have to ask, what's some of the more usual presents you got?

  • 2

    Wrembreck

    Kangaroo scrotum coin case.

  • 1

    Kurobune

    Rum cakes. @MsDelicious - You had a part in that decision.

  • 0

    Jimizo

    A mug with a photo of me absolutely hammered printed on it. I hadn't seen the photo before.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Dom Perignon Holiday Event!

Dom Perignon Holiday Event!

Tableaux LoungeBars

Japanese Food Samples

Japanese Food Samples

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Live Music at Dubliners' in January

Live Music at Dubliners' in January

The Dubliners Irish PubBars

Special Offers

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Have Your Say

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search