What is the most unusual Christmas present you have ever received? Have Your Say Dec. 22, 2016 - 06:39AM JST ( 8 ) Tweet Back to top
Order by Time Order by Popularity
8 Comments
Login to comment
2
theFu
Toilet repair kit.
0
turbotsat
That's harsh.
0
Wakarimasen
Pair of socks.
-2
MsDelicious
A bad spouse.
0
Serrano
A lump of coal. I don't personally know anyone else who ever got a lump of coal
"Toilet repair kit." "That's harsh."
Heck, if your toilet breaks, that will come in very handy! I'd be glad to get one!
"Pair of socks"
That's the most unusual Christmas present you ever got, Wakarimasen? I have to ask, what's some of the more usual presents you got?
2
Wrembreck
Kangaroo scrotum coin case.
1
Kurobune
Rum cakes. @MsDelicious - You had a part in that decision.
0
Jimizo
A mug with a photo of me absolutely hammered printed on it. I hadn't seen the photo before.
Back to top