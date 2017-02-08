When you drink coffee or tea in Japan, do you prefer the chains like Starbucks, Tully’s, Doutor, etc, or do you prefer the traditional “kissaten?”

Have Your Say ( 5 )

5 Comments

    sensei258

    I prefer the 100 yen, fresh brewed while you wait, coffee at 7/11. I have one every day on the way to work, and on weekends when I'm out for a stroll. The entire staff of my local 7/11 will reach for a cup when they see me, before I've had a chance to say a word.

    Kurobune

    Kissaten.

    BertieWooster

    Are there traditional kissaten? I don't see any and it's a pity. I spent many very pleasant hours at a Jazz Kissa in Kichijoji, listening to jazz LPs on an excellent HiFi system sipping really good coffee.

    Moonraker

    I prefer at home from my stove-top espresso pot in my favourite mug. No smoke. No close-proximity tables. No luke-warm product. My own favourite music. ... I guess I should get out more though...

    Tessa

    I prefer non-smoking places with excellent coffee. Unfortunately it seems you can't have both.

