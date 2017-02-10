Which credit card company do you recommend? Have you had any trouble getting a credit card either in Japan or abroad?

Have Your Say ( 1 )

1 Comment

  • 0

    qwertyjapan

    I've been gone from the US for 25 years, so when I returned again last year, I didn't exist anymore.

    I have three Japanese Visa's and one regular and one gold Amex (Saison) for a combined credit limit of about 15 million yen. Permanent residence helps a lot.

    But I can't get a loan to buy a hamburger in the US.

    Mastercard in Japan sucks. They throw the gaijin applications in the trash and don't even bother to reply to tell you you've been denied.

    Your mileage may vary.

