Would legalizing drugs such as marijuana, cocaine and heroin drive the crime out of the business?
Have Your Say
borscht
If gov't controls the prices and quantity so that the drugs are cheaper than on the street, criminals will leave the business. If gov't officials can be bribed to limit supply or keep prices at a high enough level, they won't. If heroin use is treated as a disease and the users treated as being sick rather than as criminals, crime is taken out of the business.
Tax evasion is something gov'ts take seriously and if these drugs are taxed, it might become unprofitable for criminals to deal with them.
Moonraker
Well, it is likely to drive criminal elements out of supply, like it does with alcohol. So, yes.
