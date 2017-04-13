Discover natural therapy with botanical essence at Thann Sanctuary Spa Akasaka

SPA REVIEW

TOKYO —

Chances are, you’ve come across the natural hair and body care brand Thann (or its sister brand Harnn) if you’ve ever vacationed in Thailand, where it has quite a wide presence in retail, spas and DFS; or you may have enjoyed Thann hotel amenities at a luxury hotel or resort somewhere in the world. Thann was founded in Bangkok in 2002 as a brand combining the art of natural therapy with modern dermatological science, with special focus on unique botanical formulations. Although for years it was not readily available outside of the kingdom, they have been expanding and now have a presence in over 20 countries.

In Tokyo, Thann currently has several shops in prominent locations like Omotesando Hills and Tokyo Midtown, and in a more quiet and discreet fashion, a small Thann Sanctuary Spa which opened in October 2015 in the ANA InterContinental Hotel, (and another location in the Park Hotel Shiodome). The facilities are quite minimal, so instead of a full-blown spa with bath and pool facilities that other hotels have, it is more like a homey Thann showroom/ shop with a few treatment rooms attached, offering treatments using Thann products.

All of the treatments at Thann Sanctuary use the brand’s products, so aside from hotel guests seeking relaxing massages, it seems to attract outside people who are already familiar with Thann and love the products. The setting of the spa is really quite cozy and unassuming, with a brightly lit reception and friendly staff. Prices of treatments are lower than other hotel spas, and maybe just a fraction more than popular massage shops out in town like Olive Spa, so it is pretty agreeable for a spontaneous indulgence.

The most popular treatment, the Thann Swedish, is a 90-minute course (13,800 yen) that includes consultation, foot bath and 60-70 minute oil massage that uses long strokes and medium to strong pressure to release muscle tension and improve circulation. There are also short 45-minute trial treatments for either the body or facial (8,640 yen), and a 30-minute body scrub course (5,400 yen).

Thann’s distinctive products are unforgettable once you use them, and I can say from experience that their salt scrub, which I have been a repeat customer of over the years, is one of the best out there. Their signature therapeutic aroma series have remained unchanged over the years and are classics; Aromatic Wood is warming nutmeg oil balanced by orange and tangerine, and Oriental Essence is a fresh and rejuvenating blend of kaffir lime and lemongrass.

If you already use the products at home, you’ll fall in love with them all over again under the hands of a skillful masseuse at Thann Sanctuary. If you’re new to Thann, a visit there will be a great way to discover their products lines. You’re sure to find a favorite that you’ll want to make a part of your regular home spa regime.



THANN SANCTUARY SPA AKASAKA

ANA InterContinental Hotel Tokyo 6th floor

1-12-33 Akasaka Minatoku Tokyo, 107-0052

Tel: 03-5561-3300

11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Japan Today