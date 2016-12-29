Get back on your feet with Peninsula Tokyo's new medical pedicure treatment

SPA REVIEW

When it comes to pampering, the first thing that usually comes to mind is a facial treatment, hair styling, eyelash extension and nail coloring — you know, things that will have people look at you and notice the difference right away. But after a long day recently, I came back home from work, put down my heavy bags filled with documents, magazines and books, and sat down on my bed, looking at my feet: they looked exhausted, completely worn out; my toes unpolished and unshaped. It suddenly struck me that it’s nothing but my feet that carry me throughout the day and even though they’re mostly hidden in my shoes, they deserve to be treated just as well as my hands and hair.

Luckily and quite coincidentally, I was just in time offered the chance to experience The Peninsula Tokyo’s newly introduced footcare treatment by famed French podiatrist Bastien Gonzalez, a luxury pedicure that focuses on restoring the feet’s natural beauty by eliminating common foot problems rather than just covering them with varnish.

Favored by celebrities, royalty and athletes around the world, Gonzalez’s footcare and nail treatment salon Pedi:Medi:Cure was introduced at The Peninsula Tokyo this May and has been since attracting enormous attention by people struggling with foot problems. That is because the treatment does what a podiatrist would do to heal your feet, including the removal of corns and calluses, while also leaving your toenails beautifully shaped and naturally shining, just like a pedicurist at a world-class salon would do. In other words, you get the best of both worlds in a single visit.

On the day of my treatment, I was met by the wonderfully kind staff members at The Peninsula Spa, where they greeted me with a warm cup of jasmine tea and guided me to change into a bathrobe before I was to wait for my appointment at the spa’s Relaxation Room. This space fit for a queen was equipped with relaxing reclining chairs, soft background music and pleasant scent that, all combined, made me feel completely refreshed and relaxed even before the actual pampering began.

My footcare treatment was performed by Benoit Perié, the soft-spoken studio manager for Bastien Gonzalez at The Peninsula Tokyo and a French podiatrist himself, who has worked at multiple high-end hotels across the world before recently landing in Japan. He kindly welcomed me and explained the flow of the treatment, showing me all the medical tools he was about to use and assuring me it’s completely painless, after witnessing my natural surprise at the scalpels and drills in his hands. It took him a glance to notice that my legs looked exhausted and in bad shape and he was on a clear mission to bring me back to my feet.

Perié began the treatment by gently trimming and buffing my toe nails, followed by a delicate nail smoothing procedure performed by a fine diamond-coated dental drill. He removed all the hard skin around the nails, before he applied natural oil to nourish the cuticles and the skin around them. He continued with another set of buffing the nails using different natural tools, including leather and natural horn buffers.

The best part, and the one I struggled with for months, if not years before this treatment, was the removal of the multiple cones on my feet formed as a result of a continuous wearing of high-heels and running through the city carrying heavy bags. Perié used a surgical scalpel for the procedure, but it was completely painless, just as he had assured me at the very beginning. By the end of this procedure, my feet were entirely callus and cone-free and for the first time in years, I felt my feet were revived.

The 70-minute-long treatment was completed by the addition of a paste containing natural pearls, which results in a long-lasting shine to the nails and a natural flower oil to sooth the skin around the nails, followed by a “leg shimmer” oil that absorbs quickly and reassures that smoothness and shine for at least a month after the treatment. Perié then invited me to lay down, relax and enjoy a pleasant foot massage that was to improve the blood circulation and muscle mobility.

At the end of the treatment I looked at my nails and was happy to see them beautifully shaped and naturally shining. But the mysterious feeling of pure light sensation and the complete removal of the feet pain that had been persistent for such a long time of my life made me feel completely liberated.

I stood up and felt that for the first time in many years, I’m finally ready to get back on my feet — in every sense of the word. And if you have similar concerns or know someone who has, take my word for it — start the new year with a visit to The Peninsula Spa for Bastien Gonzalez’s foot treatment. It’s not cheap, but it’s money well spent.

The Bastien Gonzalez pedicure costs ¥22,500 and the salon is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For reservations, call 03-6270-2299. Manicure treatments, as well as synchronized mani-pedi treatments are also available.

