Japan OKs transplant of retinal cells grown from others' iPS

TOKYO —

The government has approved a plan for the world’s first transplant of retinal cells grown from artificially derived stem cells of another individual to treat a patient suffering from a serious eye illness.

With the health ministry panel’s green light for the operation, a team of doctors in Japan are preparing to perform the transplant using the so-called induced pluripotent stem cells in the early half of this year.

In contrast to transplants using cells from the patients themselves, experts believe those using iPS cells of another person would reduce costs and waiting time before cells become ready for transplantation.

The government-backed Riken institute, which is part of the team, also played a role in successfully carrying out the world’s first transplant using iPS cells made from a patient in 2014.

By using stockpiled iPS cells from other people, the time needed to prepare for a transplant can be reduced to as short as one month from 11 months, and the cost, currently around 100 million yen (882,000), can be cut to one-fifth or lower.

The envisioned transplants in five patients suffering from wet-type age-related macular degeneration, a form of retinal degenerative disease that could lead to loss of vision, will be based on certain iPS cells that have shown a lower risk of immune rejection stockpiled by Kyoto University.

The transplants, to be conducted as part of clinical trials, will be carried out by the team of researchers including from Kobe City Medical Center General Hospital.

The Riken Center for Developmental Biology in Kobe will grow the retinal cells after which a local hospital and the Osaka University will inject the cells into the patients’ eyes.

In September 2014, a team composed of researchers from the Riken institute and the Institute of Biomedical Research and Innovation Hospital in Kobe succeeded for the first time in the world in transplanting retinal cells in a woman using iPS cells from herself. The woman in her 70s had the wet-type age-related macular degeneration.

After animal testing and genetic analyses, the team told the ministry panel, which is tasked with deliberating the safety of using iPS cells, that it does not see any risk of cancer developing later after transplant.

As iPS cells can grow into various human body tissues, research is being conducted worldwide to apply the cells in regenerative medicine and drug development.

© KYODO