For Ivanka-brand goods, Nordstrom's loss is Japan's gain

Ivanka Trump. Okay, we assume no further introduction is needed.

And Shukan Bunshun (Feb 23) merely repeats old news when it describes the reaction by America’s recently inaugurated chief executive, upon learning that his daughter’s line of fashion wear had been taken off the shelves at Nordstrom outlets. President Donald Trump transmitted an angry tantrum via Twitter, saying, ” My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by ‪@Nordstrom. She is a great person—always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible.”

One respondent to that tweet by POTUS was somewhat less than sympathetic: A gent with the initials ABI wrote: ‪”@realDonaldTrump ‪@Nordstrom This is your priority as ‪@POTUS? Sad. Maligning an American company? Terrible. ‪#conflictsofinterest.” He garnered 1,698 likes.

The Seattle-based department store gave its reason for discontinuing sales as a sharp drop in demand; but the magazine suggests there were also moves afoot by anti-Trump forces in Washington state to launch a boycott of anything bearing the Trump brand.

So be it. But surprise of surprises, a Minato ward-based company named “waja” offers a full line of Ivanka Trump brand goods. And its spokesperson told Shukan Bunshun’s reporter that “since Trump’s election victory last November, we’ve received 400 times as many hits to our site as the same month in 2015.”

That’s not all. “Since the news reports about the Nordstrom flap began appearing, our orders surpassed all of last November in just three days’ time,” he added.

One of the few retailers that sell Ivanka goods can be found adjacent to the Asakusa ROX building, a somewhat sleazy spot well known for its bump-and-grind striptease performances.

“From around six years ago, we would find the brand in local stores sometimes and buy them, but even when we told customers, ‘She’s the daughter of the man who owns the famous Trump Tower,’ nobody paid much attention,” said Chez IBISA proprietor Michiko Tosa. “But with Trump becoming president and all the exposure she got on TV, we sold out our whole stock of Ivanka brand handbags in two weeks.”

The one-piece dresses sold in Tosa’s store carry a “Made in China” label, but Tosa described their material as “elegant and sinuous.”

“They can be worn at work, or evenings, such as at cocktail parties, and have been designed according to the concept of [Ivanka’s] own lifestyle.”

A Chez IBISA customer voiced praise for her Ivanka brand high-heel shoes with a floral pattern she had previously purchased. “They’re easy to wear and the heels aren’t too high. I can wear them all day without my feet feeling tired.”

“I’d say the three key words the describe the Ivanka brand are ‘fashion, function and family,’” remarked Tosa. “Since she comes from a rich family, that’s a kind of attraction in itself.”

In Japan at least, that’s also the kind of merchandise that outsells American cars, the writer quips.

