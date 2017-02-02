Childcare support driving inflow of residents to Tokyo

TOKYO —
The number of Japanese people moving into Tokyo and nearby prefectures was higher than those who left for the 21st consecutive year in 2016, with the availability of childcare support proving a big draw in certain areas, government data shows.
According to the data based on residence registration, a combined 117,868 more people moved to Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures than those who left last year. But the figure was slightly down as compared to a year before, marking a decline in the net increase for the first time in five years.
In other major urban areas—the Osaka area in western Japan and the Nagoya area in central Japan—more people moved out than those who moved in for the fourth straight year.
“We see population flows in areas focusing on childcare support, such as in commuter towns in Chiba Prefecture,” said an official of the Ministry of the Internal Affairs and Communications, which released the data.
“Except for the Tokyo area, people are moving to major cities where there are many companies and universities,” the official said.
Out of Japan’s 47 prefectures, just the Tokyo metropolitan area, Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka prefectures saw a net inflow of residents.
The net increase stood at 74,177 in Tokyo, followed by 16,075 in Chiba and 15,560 in Saitama prefectures.
In the remaining 40 prefectures, more people moved out than those who moved in, with the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido seeing 6,874 more people leave.
2
Reckless
I can attest that in the past 7 years my packed train to Tokyo is just steadily getting worse. At some point the lack of commuter infrastructure will set off any benefit of higher wages and child care in Tokyo area.
7
kohakuebisu
I don't think many towns in inaka lack childcare, even for mimanji, under threes, where it is difficult to get your kid in. What inaka lacks is good jobs, especially good jobs for women.
So while I can imagine young families may choose between different towns in Chiba based on the incentives they offer, young families want to live there because of the jobs available in Kanto. The headline "Childcare support driving inflow of residents to Tokyo" is incorrect. The reality is that people move to Kanto for jobs, and choose between various bedtowns based on services like childcare and public housing that they provide. The thing driving people to Tokyo is the overcentralization of the Japanese economy and the Japanese government, not "childcare support".
0
sakurala
I think my reading comprehension has gone out the window this morning...Aren't Tokyo and most large cities facing a childcare shortage? Haven't there been several articles on here in the past year that talked about how difficult it is to get childcare or even to make new daycares?Isn't there a large percentage of women who get an extended paid childcare leave because they cannot secure daycare after a year? I feel like this is Japan's form of #AlternativeFacts
3
Thunderbird
It doesn't matter if you live 10km or 100km from your work, commuting by train during peak hours in Japan is the perfect recipe for a life full of stress. Buy a good used motorcycle and fly. It will change your life. 1 round-trip by train already pays the gas for almost a week. I almost never pay to park my motorcycle but if you need somewhere to park nearby your work it won't cost you 7000 yen per month. After your first day commuting by motorcycle you just can't even imagine riding those tuna packed trains again!
3
Strangerland
Yeah, getting off the trains makes your life much more tolerable. I moved close enough to my work that I can ride my bike, and it was a great move. So much better than the train.
3
descendent
The three worst places in all Japan for overcrowding of daycare are Koto-ku, Setagaya-ku (both in Tokyo), and Nakahara-ku (in Kawasaki City). I live in one of these, and luckily we were able to get in somewhere, because otherwise my wife would have had to quit her job. It is precisely because of the huge number of people that childcare infrastructure is stretched.
And then there's places like Yokohama, where they deliberately fudged the numbers to make it appear like there was no shortage when in fact it's huge.
As someone said above, people come because of opportunity, not for childcare. Don't believe the hype.
1
TorafusuTorasan
I read recently that there are 800,000 licensed childcare providers not working in the industry here for reasons such as low pay or inconvenient for their own child rearing. I'd imagine the small wage increases now being proposed are still not enough incentive. Some nurseries are giving their staff free spaces for their own kids.
2
descendent
For some reason, Japan seems to think it can ignore supply and demand when it comes to wages. Childcare and elderly care workers both make 250,000/month, often less for what is full-time, skilled and demanding work. Making 3mil yen a year is not an incentive to work hard.
And then the government complains about the shortage. In a market based economy, you address this shortage by raising wages. But instead, there is huge resistance to this simple solution.
1
dcog9065
The entire countryside emptying out to get into the cities.. It's hard to see how this trend can be stopped as it's self-fulfilling as evidenced by this article
2
Thunderbird
dcog is right, I've been to a handful of cities in Mie, Gifu, Wakayama,Ishikawa, Toyama, Fukui, for a weekend and sometimes when you walk in the streets or go buy some groceries you struggle to find someone who isn't over their 50s. If you stop by a secluded village in the mountains you can't find anyone under 70's, excluding some few staff from the only supermarket in the town. Japan doesn't lack land. It lacks people willing to work the vast lands outside 関東、関西 and 中部.
2
Extra Virgin Palm Oil
"In other major urban areas—the Osaka area in western Japan and the Nagoya area in central Japan—more people moved out than those who moved in for the fourth straight year. (...) Out of Japan’s 47 prefectures, just the Tokyo metropolitan area, Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka prefectures saw a net inflow of residents."
That's amazing.
1
cjapan
Hmm interesting that people would flock to Tokyo when most all of the public day cares are packed with kids and 800+ on the waiting list in some areas. I was thinking the childcare support (as in money what each Ku (District) gives out each family with kids. In Suginami-ku we get 15,000 yen per month until 3 years old then after 10,000 yen per month for each child (2 in my case) until Junior High.
1
kohakuebisu
The way to stop it would be to decentralize the government and economy. Instead, the central government funds all kinds of "promote inaka" schemes as sticking plasters that do little to solve the problem. I guess that funding such schemes is preferable to the bods from Kasumagaseki getting out and living among the yokels.
A typically crazy example of the above is "furusato nouzei". It's a scheme where you can choose to pay some of your local taxes to a town (supposedly your furusato or home town) where you do not live to help it out. What the scheme actually means is that if you live in Tokyo and pay 100,000 in local taxes, you can divert half to a town in Gunma and the other half to a town in say Hiroshima. The reason you do this is because the town in Gunma will send you three large bottles of sake and the place in Hiroshima will send you a box of fresh oysters. What your district in Tokyo is supposed to do with a 100,000 yen hole in its finances is anyone's guess.
So, if you want some free wagyu or crab or craft beer or an onsen trip or something, look up furusato nouzei. Needless to say, inaka towns keep upping the ante on the presents given in return for tax received, and some of the rewards are a high percentage of the tax you send. I think the penalty for using the scheme is only 2000 yen. You don't have to live in the city, so you can live in a penniless inaka town and send your taxes to the next door penniless inaka town (=total betrayal) for a free bag of rice.
