Childcare support driving inflow of residents to Tokyo

TOKYO —

The number of Japanese people moving into Tokyo and nearby prefectures was higher than those who left for the 21st consecutive year in 2016, with the availability of childcare support proving a big draw in certain areas, government data shows.

According to the data based on residence registration, a combined 117,868 more people moved to Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures than those who left last year. But the figure was slightly down as compared to a year before, marking a decline in the net increase for the first time in five years.

In other major urban areas—the Osaka area in western Japan and the Nagoya area in central Japan—more people moved out than those who moved in for the fourth straight year.

“We see population flows in areas focusing on childcare support, such as in commuter towns in Chiba Prefecture,” said an official of the Ministry of the Internal Affairs and Communications, which released the data.

“Except for the Tokyo area, people are moving to major cities where there are many companies and universities,” the official said.

Out of Japan’s 47 prefectures, just the Tokyo metropolitan area, Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka prefectures saw a net inflow of residents.

The net increase stood at 74,177 in Tokyo, followed by 16,075 in Chiba and 15,560 in Saitama prefectures.

In the remaining 40 prefectures, more people moved out than those who moved in, with the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido seeing 6,874 more people leave.

