Coco Chanel Cafe in Tokyo is THE spot to test latest Chanel makeup products

TOKYO —

Coco Chanel is a worldwide brand that brings to mind beauty, class, and sophistication. Their line of perfumes, colognes, and handbags are instantly recognizable and act like a status symbol for some people.

One of the company’s newest products is a line of lip glosses called Rouge Coco Gloss, which has yet to hit the Japanese market. In preparation for the big release on March 17, a limited-time cafe is opening in Shibuya which will allow Japanese fans a chance to try before they buy.

Open from March 3 to March 12, this cafe will be serving all 24 varieties of their new lip gloss line for guests to try themselves. The gloss is being touted for its non-sticky, ultra-light formula that’s enriched with coconut oil, peptides and Vitamin E.

Not only is there a special opportunity to try the new glosses, but visitors also get to pass the time in an intricately decorated space with original illustrations and an interactive touchscreen wall.

Best of all, Coco Cafe is still a cafe, so you will likely be able to enjoy a steaming cup of joe (the menu is currently not available) as you try out the newest line of lip wear.

It’s the perfect opportunity to relax and decide which of the glosses to purchase, because at 3,600 yen per tube, it’s probably a bit exorbitant to buy them all, and you’ll want to have some money left over for the other cute makeup items available in Japan.

Restaurant information

Coco Cafe / ココ カフェ

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 4-9-8

東京都渋谷区神宮前4-9-8 So-Cal Link Gallery

Open March 3 to March 12, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Source: Chanel Press Release

