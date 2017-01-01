How to do 'hatsumode' in Tokyo

“Hatsumode” is the custom of visiting a shrine to give the first prayer of the New Year, and this is a very important tradition to many Japanese people. Trains honor this by running longer, into the early morning, and you will see plenty of people out and about during hours when Tokyo is usually a little more quiet. You can go to any shrine for “hatsumode,” but the most popular gathering in Tokyo is at Meiji Jingu (shrine) in Shibuya.

Around the streets outside Meiji Shrine. You will find plenty of “yatai,” or street vendors, selling your favorite Japanese snacks. Once you’ve had your fill of goodies, head inside the shrine, taking your time entering through a long forest pathway that seems far away from the busy city.

Be prepared, however, to hit a wall of people, all packed together and waiting to make a meaningful prayer for the new year. You are not allowed to approach the shrine until midnight, when you hear a deep, rhythmic gong that signals the start of 2017. Finally, as your row moves up, give a prayer the shrine way, and make your exit. The night isn’t over yet! You will be shuffled to an area with more “yatai” to warm you up. Indulge in ramen, udon and oden as you chat the night away with your loved ones.

